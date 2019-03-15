15/03/2019 06:02:24

Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019

Company announcement no 06-19

15 March 2019

As announced in company announcement no 02-19, North Media has launched a share buy-back programme with Danske Bank as lead manager. This programme will expire no later than 30 September 2019.

In continuation thereof, North Media states that Danske Bank has provided information that, at 14 March 2019, Danske Bank has acquired 395,000 shares in North Media at an average share price of DKK 38.93 per share and a total price of DKK 15,377,000.

The acquisition by Danske Bank is equivalent to 1.97% of the North Media’s share capital. Consequently, North Media’s holding of treasury shares at 14 March 2019 accounts for 7.45% of the share capital.

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.

logo.jpg

Related content
01 Mar - 
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 201..
28 Feb - 
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of North Me..
28 Feb - 
New Chief Executive Officer to be appointed to North Me..
Related debate
22 Feb - 
Hej Match,   Ja, NMs kernekompetencer nyder ikke s..
21 Feb - 
Hej TMSF Som jeg har skrevet i tidligere indlæg v..
21 Feb - 
North Media har som bekendt en stor beholdning af aktie..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:02 NORTHM
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
01 Mar NORTHM
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
28 Feb NORTHM
Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S
28 Feb NORTHM
New Chief Executive Officer to be appointed to North Media Aviser
07 Feb NORTHM
North Media A/S launches share buy-back programme
07 Feb NORTHM
Marked improvement of profitability in 2018 allows distribution of dividend and expectation of solid performance in 2019
19 Dec NORTHM
Financial Calendar 2019
07 Dec NORTHM
North Media A/S adjusts expectations upwards for 2018
24 Aug NORTHM
North Media A/S grants share options to the Company’s Board of Directors, Executive Board and to selected executives of the Group
16 Aug NORTHM
Interim Report 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Summit Highlights Use of Discuva Platform in Identifying New Mechanism Antibiotics against Neisseria Gonorrhoeae and ESKAPE Pathogens at Novel Antimicrobials and AMR Diagnostics 2019 Conference
2
Change of short name and new issuer for bond loan issued by Modern Times Group MTG AB on STO Corporate Bonds (150/19)
3
Shell files Annual Report and Form 20-F with SEC
4
Transaction in Own Shares
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)

Related stock quotes

North Media A/S 38.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged
North Media Ord Shs 38.50 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

06:38
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
06:33
Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released an Update on their New Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page, and Campaign Needs The Communities' and Worlds' Help
06:31
Nicox signs agreement for ZERVIATE in China for up to €17 million in milestone payments plus royalties
06:30
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
06:02
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
05:20
Compagnie Financiere Tradition: Yearly Results 2018
02:55
Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .Com Just Released their New Web site https://www.henriettalacks.com/ after 22 year Investigation, With Records, Documents and Papers Recovered
02:33
Imperial Extends Credit Facilities and Refinances US$98.455 Million of its Senior Unsecured Notes
02:00
Sprague Resources LP 2018 Form 10-K Now Available

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 March 2019 06:54:36
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-15 07:54:36 - 2019-03-15 06:54:36 - 1000 - Website: OKAY