15/03/2019 17:31:00

Transaction in Own Shares

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 15

For immediate release

15 March 2019

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held 11 July 2018 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 8,356,271 that a market total of 74,692 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 735.02 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 52,368,462. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 52,368,462 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 4913

