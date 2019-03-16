16/03/2019 01:50:25

7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tyme Technologies, Inc. (“Tyme” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TYME) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 22, 2018 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 25, 2019.         

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyme failed to design its Phase II Study of its drug candidate SM-88 in a way that could present reliable results on its efficacy for pancreatic cancer. Specifically, the Company failed to include a control group, instead relying on historical control data. Not including a control group in the Phase II trial rendered the study’s results unreliable. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyme, investors suffered damages.

