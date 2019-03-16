16/03/2019 02:50:00

CENTURYLINK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 6, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

CenturyLink investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-centurylink-inc-securities-litigation-2 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

CenturyLink and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On March 4, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was unable to file its Form 10-K annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018 on time due to a “material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc.”

On this news, the price of CenturyLink’s shares plummeted.

The case is Caliendo v. Centurylink, Inc. et al, 19cv1629.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Related content
15 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
15 Mar - 
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Centur..
14 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:50 CTL
CENTURYLINK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL
15 Mar CTL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
15 Mar CTL
A Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against CenturyLink; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
14 Mar CTL
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SPB, KHC, CTL and CNDT
14 Mar MU
Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: MU, AKRX, SYNH, CTL
13 Mar CTL
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. – CTL
13 Mar CTL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DPLO CAG CVS CTL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
13 Mar CTL
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TYME, AVEO, CVS and CTL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Mar CTL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, KHC, CTL and INGN
12 Mar CTL
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against CenturyLink, Inc. and Certain Officers – CTL

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Monthly Update for February 2019
2
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
3
Heimavellir hf.: Ný stjórn Heimavalla hf - Verkaskipting
4
Net Asset Value(s)
5
H+H Annual Report 2018

Related stock quotes

CenturyLink Inc 12.09 1.4% Stock price increasing

Latest news

03:34
Aerojet Rocketdyne Powers WGS-10 Military Communications Satellite from Launch Pad to Orbit
02:50
ARLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Arlo Technologies, Inc. - ARLO
02:50
EVERQUOTE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS of Class Action Lawsuit Against EverQuote, Inc. - EVER
02:50
WEIGHT WATCHERS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. – WTW
02:50
CENTURYLINK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. - CTL
02:50
ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
02:50
WIRECARD AG SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG - WCAGY, WRCDF
02:50
STAMPS.COM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. – STMP
02:50
SYNEOS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. – SYNH

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 March 2019 06:31:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-16 07:31:15 - 2019-03-16 06:31:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY