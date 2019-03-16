Community Bank of the Bay Announces Extension of Common Stock Offering

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Bay (CBYAA), a San Francisco Bay Area commercial bank with full service offices in Oakland, Danville and San Mateo, announced that the Bank has extended the deadline for participation in its previously announced common stock offering (the “Offering”) until March 31, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the Offer described in the Bank’s Private Placement Memorandum dated February 8, 2019, remain the same and apply during the extension period.

This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities. The Offering is being made solely to accredited investors by means of a Private Placement Memorandum and Subscription Agreement and Accredited Investor Questionnaire that may be obtained from Daniel Northway, Community Bank of the Bay SVP & CFO, at 510-433-5407 or dnorthway@BankCBB.com.

About Community Bank of the Bay

Community Bank of the Bay (OTCBB: CBYAA ) serves the financial needs of closely held businesses and professional service firms, as well as their owner-operators and non-profit organizations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Community Bank of the Bay is a member of the FDIC, an SBA Preferred Lender, and a CDARS depository institution, headquartered in Oakland, with full service offices in Danville and San Mateo, CA. It is also California’s first FDIC-insured certified Community Development Financial Institution and one of only four now operating in the Bay Area market. The bank is recognized for establishing the Bay Area Green Fund to provide financing to sustainable businesses and projects and supports environmentally responsible values. Additional information on the bank is available online at www.BankCBB.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, such as, among others, statements about plans, expectations and goals concerning growth and improvement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations, and general economic conditions, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts: William S. Keller, President & CEO, 510-433-5404 wkeller@BankCBB.com