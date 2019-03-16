EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. – QIHU

NEW YORK, March 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of former owners of Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: QIHU) stock and American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) who: (a) sold shares, and were damaged thereby, during the period between January 11, 2016 and July 15, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (b) held shares as of July 15, 2016. Excluded from the Class are Defendants, members of the immediate family of Individual Defendants, any subsidiary or affiliate of Qihoo 360, and the directors and officers of Qihoo 360 and their families and affiliates at all relevant times, and anyone who filed a petition or pursued appraisal rights of their Qihoo 360 stock pursuant to Cayman Law. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Qihoo 360 investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Qihoo 360 class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1527.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qihoo 360’s Proxy materials and Annual Report misrepresented and/or omitted material information that was necessary for Qihoo 360 shareholders to make an informed decision concerning whether to vote in favor of a merger whereby Qihoo 360 would be acquired in an all-cash, going private deal (the “Merger”); (2) contrary to the representations in the Proxy and the Annual Report, Qihoo 360 already had plans to relist its shares in China prior to closing the Merger and its delisting from the NYSE; and (3) as a result, Qihoo 360’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1527.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com