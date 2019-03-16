16/03/2019 02:44:44

GCC Notice Regarding Large Volume of Shares Traded Today

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua, S.A.B. de C.V., or GCC, (BMV: GCC*), informs the financial community that the Company has no information related to the large volume of GCC shares traded today other than the effects of GCC’s recent inclusion within the FTSE index. The FTSE reviewed the index components today, for the first time in 2019.

In the event that additional information becomes available, this will be released immediately to the investing public by the same means and as established by the regulatory framework of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange).

This clarification follows the Bolsa’s requirements, based on Article 106 of the Securities Market Law, as well as Article 50 of the Sole Issuer Circular and the provisions 4.046.00 and 4.047.00 of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Internal Regulations.

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 5.8 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; pricing, business strategy, and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

For further information, contact:

GCC Investor Relations:

 

  
Ricardo Martinez

+52 (614) 442 3176

+ 1 (303) 739 5943

rmartinezg@gcc.com

 

