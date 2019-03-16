16/03/2019 02:02:56

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Molson Coors Brewing Company (“Molson Coors” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TAP) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 16, 2019. 

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Molson Coors did not take proper steps to reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for the Company’s investment in the MillerCoors, LLC partnership. This resulted in the Company misreporting its net income in its financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2016, and December 31, 2017. Consequently, the net income for these two years was revised downwards. Molson Coors lacked effective internal controls on financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Molson Coors, investors suffered damages.

