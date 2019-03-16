16/03/2019 02:50:00

MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Micron Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MU), if they purchased the Company’s shares between the expanded period of September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

Micron investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-micron-technology-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Micron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On May 15, 2018, the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation (“SAMR”) notified the Company of its investigation into anticompetitive conduct by electronic memory microchip suppliers.  On November 19, 2018, media reports revealed that SAMR had “found ‘massive evidence’ of anti-competitive behaviour” by Micron in a price-fixing conspiracy with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

On this news, the price of Micron’s shares plummeted more than 7%.

The first-filed case is Kniffin v. Micron Technology Inc., No. 19-cv-00678.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Related content
01:43 - 
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the..
15 Mar - 
MICRON LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, ..
15 Mar - 
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith R..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:50 MU
MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU
01:43 MU
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Mar MU
MICRON LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Micron Technology, Inc. To Contact The Firm
15 Mar MU
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
14 Mar MU
(MU) Micron Technology, Inc.: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action & Final Deadline: March 25, 2019
14 Mar MU
Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines: MU, AKRX, SYNH, CTL
13 Mar MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, MU, STMP and BPI
13 Mar MU
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MAXR MU TYME TAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
12 Mar MU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, ATVI, MU and TYME
12 Mar MU
MU DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of March 25 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. – MU

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Status of North Media A/S’ share buy-back programme 2019
2
Monthly Update for February 2019
3
“Novaturas“ turnover in February 2019
4
Heimavellir hf.: Ný stjórn Heimavalla hf - Verkaskipting
5
Start of Day Message

Related stock quotes

Micron Technology Inc 39.54 2.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news

02:50
STAMPS.COM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Stamps.com, Inc. – STMP
02:50
SYNEOS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Syneos Health, Inc. – SYNH
02:50
MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU
02:44
GCC Notice Regarding Large Volume of Shares Traded Today
02:02
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
01:50
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyme Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
01:46
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
01:43
7-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
00:56
Statement by Penn Credit and Don Donagher Denying All Charges in Federal Indictment

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 March 2019 03:31:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-16 04:31:47 - 2019-03-16 03:31:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY