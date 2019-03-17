17/03/2019 22:07:45

BREAKING NEWS-Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com teamed Up with Injury Center of MD and expanded their Consultant Businesses to Include Legal Investigations and Legal Research Services

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC, and Dr. Keenan Cofield have opened a new partnership with the Injury Center of MD a psych services consultant in the Baltimore, MD area, after receiving over 250 calls nationwide from people, business owners and other needing help with minor research to legal investigation matters.

We are not a Law Firm, and cannot provide legal advice, but there is a host of services our firms can provide and work for you.

Our Motto is, “My Pen Has No Friends.” 

From checking behind the works of lawyers, doctors and many other professionals, let us take a look at your complaints and problems.

FYI-“Our firm is actively investigating complaints from former MD college students who are victims of sex, race discrimination, grading and financial scam at UMES. Henrietta Lacks, LLC is the first to break this moving story, and will keep the public and current to former students and facility informed.” 

If you have any questions, please contact us to see if our firm can help you with an issue. From shady doctors, lawyers, police and many corrupt businesses who seek to rip off the public to taxpayers, we have the experience and spiritual intellect to dig deep and find hidden secrets, including, solving the death of Henrietta Lacks.

Henrietta Lacks, LLC also asks you to check out our web site and support our GoFundMe page. If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HEREhttps://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund. Henrietta Lacks.com has issued official Press Release Update on the subject and launching of the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page.  Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY  AND TAP ONTO OUR WEB SITE

- https://www.henriettalacks.com/

UPDATED LINK REGARDING HENRIETTA LACKS, LLC AND .COM WEB SITE AND NEWS-CLICK HERE- CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR THE ENTIRE STORY-https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/breaking-news-dr-5201f91a59b2?source=friends_link&sk=f152e9317f79f6152f45f3cb7361b7e0

CONTACT:

Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or

Psychdoctor101@gmail.com 

443-554-3715

