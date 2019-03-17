CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, CORT, SVXY and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (NASDAQGM: ZIV) Class Period: June 30, 2017 - February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/velocityshares-daily-inverse-vix-medium-term-exchange-traded-notes-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false or misleading statements relating to the risks of investing in ZIV including that: (i) the inverse ETNs was not appropriate for managing daily trading risks; (ii) Credit Suisse had designed the ZIV to fail under certain market conditions; (iii) Credit Suisse had offered and sold more inverse ETNs than the market could bear, which would enable Credit Suisse to cause the collapse of the inverse ETNs when the opportunity presented itself; and (iv) Credit Suisse could actively manipulate inverse ETNs by precipitating an acute liquidity event in volatility markets including markets for VIX futures.

To learn more about the VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT) Class Period: August 2, 2017 - February 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/corcept-therapeutics-incorporated-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had improperly paid doctors to promote its drug Korlym; (2) the Company aggressively promoted Korlym for off-label uses; (3) the Company’s sole specialty pharmacy was a related party; (4) the Company artificially inflated its revenue and sales using illicit sales practices through a related party; (5) such practices are reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY) Class Period: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-form?wire=3

According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

To learn more about the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) Class Period: February 8, 2018 - February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Bristow Group Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bristow lacked adequate monitoring processes related to non-financial covenants within its secured financing and lease agreements; (2) Bristow could not reasonably assure compliance with certain non-financial covenants; (3) Bristow was reasonably likely to breach certain agreements; (4) Bristow had understated its short-term debt; (5) the required corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in Bristow’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Bristow’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Bristow Group Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

