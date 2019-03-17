17/03/2019 16:14:31

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN

NEW YORK, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) from November 8, 2017 through February 26, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Inogen investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Inogen class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1529.html, or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653, or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Inogen had overstated the true size of the total addressable market (“TAM”) for its portable oxygen concentrators and had misstated the basis for its calculation of the TAM; (ii) Inogen had falsely attributed its sales growth to the strong sales acumen of its salesforce, when in reality it was due in large part to sales tactics designed to deceive its elderly customer base; (iii) the growth in Inogen’s domestic business-to-business sales to home medical equipment (“HME”) providers was inflated, unsustainable and was eroding direct-to-consumer sales; and (iv) very little of Inogen’s business was actually coming from the more stable Medicare market. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1529.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653, or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY  10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

Related content
14:00 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, ASTE, VALE and INGN: Levi..
15 Mar - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
13 Mar - 
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securi..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:14 INGN
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
14:00 ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATVI, ASTE, VALE and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Mar AVP
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BRS, AVP, CAG and INGN
13 Mar INGN
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
13 Mar CTL
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, KHC, CTL and INGN
12 Mar INGN
INOGEN, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Inogen, Inc.
11 Mar INGN
INGN CLASS ACTION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Inogen (INGN) Investors to May 6, 2019 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline
11 Mar INGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, ZIV, SVXY and INGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Mar INGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action Against Inogen, Inc. (INGN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019
09 Mar INGN
INOGEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. - INGN

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Wirecard AG Investors with over $100K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed by the Firm – WCAGY, WRCDF
2
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with over $100K in Losses of the Important March 19th Deadline in the Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ATVI
3
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Tyme Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – TYME
4
High Risk of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Events Projected in People with Elevated Triglycerides Without Established Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease
5
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds DBV Technologies S.A. Investors with over $100K in Losses of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm – DBVT

Related stock quotes

Inogen Inc 95.12 -1.3% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

19:00
PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in February 2019
19:00
Full Results from PhaseBio Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PB2452 Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session
18:30
Statement by Penn Credit and Don Donagher Denying All Charges in Federal Indictment
18:09
Kleinert to spotlight millennials at Bermuda NYC Forum
18:00
BNP Paribas USA and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy launch “Team BNP Paribas Mac 1” in New York
16:14
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CenturyLink, Inc. – CTL
16:14
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Inogen, Inc. – INGN
15:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, CORT, SVXY and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:10
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GSM, WRCDF, CAG and VNDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 March 2019 19:31:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-17 20:31:25 - 2019-03-17 19:31:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY