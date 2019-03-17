16/03/2019 23:05:04

INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Stamps.com, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – STMP

NEW YORK, March 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) from May 3, 2017 through February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Stamps.com investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Stamps.com class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1524.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stamps.com’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a United States Postal Service (“USPS”) program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, Stamps.com’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 29, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1524.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor

New York, NY  10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

zhalper@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

