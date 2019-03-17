17/03/2019 19:00:00

PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in February 2019

PRFoods’ unaudited consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 5.67 million euros in February 2019. The turnover declined by 1.95 million euros compared to February 2018.

The decline in turnover stems mainly from the decline of sales in the raw fish and fillets segment where the turnover declined by 1.92 million euros. In Trio Trading Ab Oy the product group’s revenue declined by 1.17 million euros compared to February 2018 and in GourmetHouse OÜ (merged with Vettel OÜ in July 2018) by 0.61 million euros as a raw fish campaign in 2018 February-March did not take place this year.

Revenue from the Group’s UK companies declined by 0.07 million euros compared to February 2018. Revenue of the Group’s other companies i.e. Heimon Kala Oy, Överumans Fisk AB, Vettel OÜ and RedStorm OÜ decreased by 0.06 million euros.

The share of raw fish and fillet’s product group from total sales decreased by 14.1 percentage points compared to February 2018, whereas the share of smoked and other fish products increased by 14.8 percentage points.

Revenue by product groups, mln EUR

02 2019

Share, %

02 2018

Share, %

Raw fish and fillets2.4443.03%4.3657.11%
Smoked products2.3441.26%2.5733.67%
Other fish products 0.8715.25%0.628.08%
Other revenue0.030.46%0.091.14%

Total

5.67

100.00%

7.63

100.00%

The share of the wholesale client group decreased by 10.5 percentage points over the year, whereas the share of retail chains and HoReCa sector, combined, has increased by 10.4 percentage points.

Revenue by client groups, mln EUR

02 2019

Share, %

02 2018

Share, %

Retail chains2.4943.84%2.9038.08%
Wholesale1.8031.71%3.2242.25%
HoReCa 1.3123.05%1.4118.42%
Other revenue0.081.40%0.101.25%

Total

5.67

100.00%

7.63

100.00%

The three largest markets accounting for 92.4% of total sales in February 2019 had an aggregated turnover of 5.24 million euros.

Revenue by countries, mln EUR

02 2019

Share, %

02 2018

Share, %

Finland3.9970.38%5.2969.41%
Great Britain0.8314.55%0.9312.15%
Estonia0.427.43%0.415.38%
Other countries0.437.64%1.0013.06%

Total

5.67

100.00%

7.63

100.00%

The largest among other countries were France (0.10 million euros), Latvia (0.07 million euros), Greece (0.07 million euros) and Belgium (0.05 million euros).

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee

