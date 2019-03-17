17/03/2019 14:07:00

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DPLO, SYNH, BPI and CNDT

NEW YORK, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. 

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO)

Class Period: February 26, 2018 to February 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Diplomat had downplayed its success in integrating and growing its PBM business, which included LDI Integrated and National Pharmaceutical, two companies Diplomat had acquired in late 2017; (2) consequently, Diplomat would need to record a non-cash impairment charge upwards of approximately $630 million relating to its PBM business and these 2017 acquisitions; (3) due to the foregoing, Diplomat would withdraw its preliminary 2019 full-year outlook issued less than seven weeks prior; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Diplomat’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DPLO lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/diplomat-pharmacy-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)

Class Period: May 10, 2017 to February 27, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019

According to the complaint, Syneos Health, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting was inadequate; (2) concerns regarding Syneos Health’s internal control over financial reporting would result in heightened regulatory scrutiny and an SEC investigation into the company’s revenue accounting policies, internal controls and related matters; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about Syneos Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the SYNH lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE: BPI)

Class Period: March 8, 2016 to March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The lawsuit alleges Bridgepoint Education Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (i) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the BPI lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT)

Class Period: February 21, 2018 to November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 7, 2019

The complaint alleges that by February 2018, defendants began to represent to investors that Conduent had exited the transformation phase and had cured inefficiencies caused by operating on multiple information resource platforms. However, as demonstrated by defendants’ admissions on November 7, 2018, those representations were false, and Conduent remained mired in inadequate technology and third-party agreements that it had been saddled with upon its divestiture from Xerox. 

During a November 7, 2018 conference call, CEO Ashok Vemuri stated “we have had continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor. The performance issues stem from the vendors inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contracts which we inherited.” Vemuri also noted that an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted client and delivery performance.” 

Get additional information about the CNDT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/conduent-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

Klein NEW logo black transparent.png

