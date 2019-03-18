18/03/2019 15:21:17

American Indian College Fund Honors 35 Tribal College Students with Student of Year Scholarships

Denver, Colorado, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund honored 35 Native American students attending tribal colleges and universities who were named by their institutions as Students of the Year. The award is given to students with outstanding academic achievements and commitment to their community. Each student was awarded a $1,200 scholarship at a reception in Billings, Montana. The scholarship program is sponsored by the Adolph Coors Foundation.

The 35 scholars include:

  • Aaniiih Nakoda College, KateLyne Goes Ahead Pretty

  • Bay Mills Community College, Alyssa Graham

  • Blackfeet Community College, Tessa Tatsey

  • Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Carmencita Leaf

  • Chief Dull Knife College, Joe Bahr

  • College of Menominee Nation, Jasmine Neosh

  • College of the Muscogee Nation, Jackson Frye

  • Diné College, Kayla Hanks

  • Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Tami Boyd

  • Fort Peck Community College, Orlonda Gray Hawk

  • Haskell Indian Nations University, Lena MacDonald

  • Ilisagvik College, Jacynthia Oprenov

  • Institute of American Indian Arts, Elizabeth Evans

  • Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, Sophia Michels

  • Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, Gabrielle Kiggins

  • Leech Lake Tribal College, William Bowstring

  • Little Big Horn College, Naumie Shane

  • Little Priest Tribal College, Jennifer Berridge

  • Navajo Technical College, Darrick Lee

  • Nebraska Indian Community College, Anthony Warrior

  • Northwest Indian College, Alicia Fulton

  • Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Shayla Gayton

  • Oglala Lakota College, Tada Vargas

  • Red Lake Nation College, Jessilyn Spears

  • Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, Sydnee Kopke

  • Salish Kootenai College, Brevin Holliday

  • Sinte Gleska University, Leondra Blacksmith

  • Sisseton Wahpeton College, Devin Tohm

  • Sitting Bull College, Hoksila WhiteMountain

  • Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Letisha Mailboy

  • Stone Child College, Kade Galbavy

  • Tohono O'odham Community College, Warren Mattias

  • Turtle Mountain Community College, Charlie Decoteau

  • United Tribes Technical College, Kasa Hohenstein

  • White Earth Tribal and Community College, Jacob McArthur

