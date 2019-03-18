American Indian College Fund Honors 35 Tribal College Students with Student of Year Scholarships

Denver, Colorado, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund honored 35 Native American students attending tribal colleges and universities who were named by their institutions as Students of the Year. The award is given to students with outstanding academic achievements and commitment to their community. Each student was awarded a $1,200 scholarship at a reception in Billings, Montana. The scholarship program is sponsored by the Adolph Coors Foundation.

The 35 scholars include:

Aaniiih Nakoda College, KateLyne Goes Ahead Pretty

Bay Mills Community College, Alyssa Graham

Blackfeet Community College, Tessa Tatsey

Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Carmencita Leaf

Chief Dull Knife College, Joe Bahr

College of Menominee Nation, Jasmine Neosh

College of the Muscogee Nation, Jackson Frye

Diné College, Kayla Hanks

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Tami Boyd

Fort Peck Community College, Orlonda Gray Hawk

Haskell Indian Nations University, Lena MacDonald

Ilisagvik College, Jacynthia Oprenov

Institute of American Indian Arts, Elizabeth Evans

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, Sophia Michels

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, Gabrielle Kiggins

Leech Lake Tribal College, William Bowstring

Little Big Horn College, Naumie Shane

Little Priest Tribal College, Jennifer Berridge

Navajo Technical College, Darrick Lee

Nebraska Indian Community College, Anthony Warrior

Northwest Indian College, Alicia Fulton

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Shayla Gayton

Oglala Lakota College, Tada Vargas

Red Lake Nation College, Jessilyn Spears

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, Sydnee Kopke

Salish Kootenai College, Brevin Holliday

Sinte Gleska University, Leondra Blacksmith

Sisseton Wahpeton College, Devin Tohm

Sitting Bull College, Hoksila WhiteMountain

Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Letisha Mailboy

Stone Child College, Kade Galbavy

Tohono O'odham Community College, Warren Mattias

Turtle Mountain Community College, Charlie Decoteau

United Tribes Technical College, Kasa Hohenstein

White Earth Tribal and Community College, Jacob McArthur

