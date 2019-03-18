American Indian College Fund Honors 35 Tribal College Students with Student of Year Scholarships

Denver, Colorado, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund honored 35 Native American students attending tribal colleges and universities who were named by their institutions as Students of the Year. The award is given to students with outstanding academic achievements and commitment to their community. Each student was awarded a $1,200 scholarship at a reception in Billings, Montana. The scholarship program is sponsored by the Adolph Coors Foundation.
The 35 scholars include:
- Aaniiih Nakoda College, KateLyne Goes Ahead Pretty
- Bay Mills Community College, Alyssa Graham
- Blackfeet Community College, Tessa Tatsey
- Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Carmencita Leaf
- Chief Dull Knife College, Joe Bahr
- College of Menominee Nation, Jasmine Neosh
- College of the Muscogee Nation, Jackson Frye
- Diné College, Kayla Hanks
- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Tami Boyd
- Fort Peck Community College, Orlonda Gray Hawk
- Haskell Indian Nations University, Lena MacDonald
- Ilisagvik College, Jacynthia Oprenov
- Institute of American Indian Arts, Elizabeth Evans
- Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, Sophia Michels
- Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, Gabrielle Kiggins
- Leech Lake Tribal College, William Bowstring
- Little Big Horn College, Naumie Shane
- Little Priest Tribal College, Jennifer Berridge
- Navajo Technical College, Darrick Lee
- Nebraska Indian Community College, Anthony Warrior
Northwest Indian College, Alicia Fulton
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Shayla Gayton
Oglala Lakota College, Tada Vargas
Red Lake Nation College, Jessilyn Spears
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, Sydnee Kopke
Salish Kootenai College, Brevin Holliday
Sinte Gleska University, Leondra Blacksmith
Sisseton Wahpeton College, Devin Tohm
Sitting Bull College, Hoksila WhiteMountain
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Letisha Mailboy
Stone Child College, Kade Galbavy
Tohono O'odham Community College, Warren Mattias
Turtle Mountain Community College, Charlie Decoteau
United Tribes Technical College, Kasa Hohenstein
White Earth Tribal and Community College, Jacob McArthur
