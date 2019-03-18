18/03/2019 18:22:41

Amphera Recruits First Patients to Pivotal Phase II/III study of MesoPher to Treat Pleural Mesothelioma

Proprietary immuno-oncology approach harnesses autologous dendritic cell therapy to treat an orphan-designated cancer 

`s-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Amphera B.V., an advanced-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dendritic cell therapies to treat cancer, announces that it has recruited the first patients to its pivotal phase II/III study of MesoPher to treat pleural mesothelioma, a rare cancer of the lining of the lungs.

DENIM (DENdritic cell Immunotherapy for Mesothelioma) is an open-label, randomised, phase II/III study in 230 adults with pleural mesothelioma, to assess the efficacy and anti-tumour activity of MesoPher as maintenance treatment after chemotherapy. Patients in Arm A will receive 3 bi-weekly injections of MesoPher with best supportive care, plus two further injections of MesoPher at weeks 18 and 30. Patients in Arm B will receive best supportive care alone. The primary endpoint of the study is overall survival. Six mesothelioma referral centers in five European countries are participating in the DENIM study that has received funding from Horizon 2020, the European Union’s research and innovation programme.

Rob Meijer, CEO of Amphera said: “The number of pleural mesothelioma patients is on the rise and to date there is only one therapy registered with limited clinical benefit. As such, new approaches to treating mesothelioma are much needed to improve the prognosis for these patients.”

Ilona Enninga, COO said: “We are delighted to announce that the first patients have been recruited in our pivotal study. For Amphera the start of the study is a major milestone in our strategy to bring our dendritic cell therapy to patients. Based on this study we intend to draft the EMA Marketing Authorisation Application to register the therapy.”

MesoPher is also in a phase II study for peritoneal mesothelioma, and will start a further phase II study in 2019, in an undisclosed cancer indication.

Company contact:

Amphera

Rob Meijer (CEO) rob.meijer@amphera.nl

Ilona Enninga (COO) ilona.enninga@amphera.nl

Media contact:

80th Atom

Adam Michael

+44 1223 511338

+44 777 588 1813

Adam@80thAtom.com

Notes to Editors

About Amphera - 

www.amphera.nl

Amphera is an advanced-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing dendritic cell therapies to treat cancer. Amphera’s management team has extensive experience of building successful life science companies and creating high-value shareholder exit opportunities. The Company has three ongoing clinical programmes with MesoPher – its personalised immuno-oncology cell therapy, comprised of autologous dendritic cells loaded with PheraLys, its proprietary allogeneic lysate of cancer cell lines.

The lead programme is in a pivotal phase II/III study in pleural mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the lungs. The second programme is a phase II study in peritoneal mesothelioma – a cancer of the lining of the abdominal cavity. Amphera has obtained FDA and EMA orphan-designation for MesoPher for mesothelioma. The third programme is in preparation to enter the clinical phase in an undisclosed cancer indication. Amphera is fully financed to complete its current clinical development programmes.

About Pleural Mesothelioma

Pleural mesothelioma is a cancer of the lining of the lungs caused by inhalation of asbestos fibres. In Western countries about 13,000 mesothelioma deaths are reported annually and this number is increasing. There is only one therapy approved for the treatment of malignant mesothelioma, a combination chemotherapy of pemetrexed and cisplatin. Median survival with the best standard of care is 12 months after diagnosis.

About MesoPher

MesoPher is comprised of autologous patient dendritic cells (DCs) loaded with PheraLys. The process starts with collecting blood from patients using leukapheresis, a standardised hospital procedure. Patient monocytes are isolated from the leukapheresis product and differentiated ex vivo into immature DCs. The patient’s immature DCs are then loaded with PheraLys to create activated, mature DCs, capable of presenting key tumour-associated antigens (TAAs) to the immune system. On returning the activated DCs to the patient, they migrate to the lymph nodes, where they induce an immune response,  including NK-cells, B- and T-cells, to attack the tumour.

In an earlier phase I/II study of MesoPher the product was very well tolerated and clinically active, with an immunological (T-cell) response induced in all patients. Furthermore, all patients benefitted from treatment, having stable disease or partial response on imaging. Overall survival results were encouraging and warrant further confirmation in the pivotal trial. Data from the study also demonstrated that MesoPher can turn “cold” tumours, with an immune suppressing environment, into “hot” tumours infiltrated with cytotoxic T-cells and other components of the immune system.

About PheraLys

Amphera developed a number of clinical grade mesothelioma cell lines, which have been extensively tested and characterised. These stable cell lines ensure an inexhaustible source of tumour cell derivatives of constant quality. PheraLys is the lysate of these cell lines that contains a broad-spectrum of tumour-associated antigens.

1552916570415_5c8e71bb57d1050004c76062_logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
08:40
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11
08:58
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Full Results from PhaseBio Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PB2452 Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session
2
DEFINE PCI study finds treatable cause for significant rates of residual ischemia in coronary stent patients
3
UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
4
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
5
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference

Latest news

18:24
Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program
18:23
HMG Strategy Honors the Top Technology Executives to Watch in 2019
18:22
Amphera Recruits First Patients to Pivotal Phase II/III study of MesoPher to Treat Pleural Mesothelioma
18:13
Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference
18:08
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2019 Monthly Update
18:00
Wellspring Capital Management Acquires Center for Diagnostic Imaging
17:58
Stefanini Supports Acosta to Revamp the Workplace User Experience
17:56
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
17:56
DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Date for the Release of Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 March 2019 18:43:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-18 19:43:29 - 2019-03-18 18:43:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY