Amyris Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Announces Signing of $300 Million Definitive Cannabinoid Agreement

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Q4 2018 GAAP revenue of $19.4 million, compared with GAAP revenue of $80.6 million (reflected $57.3 million during period for agreement with DSM) for Q4 2017.

    Fourth-quarter revenue of $19.4 million compared with the same period in 2017 of $17.7 million when adjusted for the loss making product sales on contracts assigned to DSM and any one-time revenue. 

  • Signed $300 million definitive cannabinoid agreement with LAVVAN, Inc.

  • Agreed on a clear path forward for Vitamin E royalty

  • Sugarcane based zero calorie sweetener with very strong demand growing     

Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS), a leader in the development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

“Our results for the quarter and year are below expectations,” said John Melo, President and CEO of Amyris. “The negative results for the quarter and full year reflect the inability to recognize revenue for a $50 million multi-party Vitamin E deal in China during the fourth quarter. Our financial results for the fourth quarter were also impacted by a 30-day delay to our manufacturing scale-up and production of our natural sweetener product. The sweetener issues were quickly resolved in the first quarter of 2019 with shipments occurring in the current quarter with strong interest and demand for our sweetener.”

Continued Melo, “We have undertaken a thorough review of our business plan for 2019 and will take a more conservative approach in assessing likely revenue opportunities. This is the right course of action to improve our business planning and also our ability to hit our revenue targets.”

Concluded Melo, “We are very pleased to have signed a significant agreement in the cannabinoid market.  This agreement is yet another example of a partner coming to us based on confidence in our ability to develop and commercialize fermentation-based natural products at significantly reduced cost.”

Note to Editors: Please see news release issued earlier today entitled, “Amyris Finalizes Cannabinoid Development, Licensing and Commercialization Agreement Containing $300 Million of R&D and Milestone Payments and a Long-Term Royalty Stream.”

Key Highlights

Other key recent operating and development highlights included:

  • Signed $300 million cannabinoid development, licensing and commercialization agreement with LAVVAN, Inc., as detailed in a separate news release distributed today.

     

  • Announced that its zero calorie sweetener made from sugarcane has received designation as GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) from the FDA, paving the way for the official launch of the product in December to existing and growing demand.

     

  • Appointed industry veteran, Oreste Fieschi, as President, Sweeteners and Ingredients, to deliver accelerated growth.

     

  • Executed key additional partnerships with Camil Alimentos to deliver Amyris’s sweetener to Brazilian consumers, Givuadan to introduce a tabletop application to be sold by Camil, and Shaklee to formulate its protein shakes with the zero calorie sweetener.

     

  • Agreed on a clear path to address Vitamin E and remove volatility going forward.

     

  • Closed on sale of $60 million of unsecured convertible senior notes debt solution.

Financial Performance (preliminary unaudited)

Fourth Quarter 2018

  • GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $19.4 million, compared with $80.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, which reflected the recognition of $57.3 million of revenue from the multi-element license and value share (royalty) agreement with DSM during the fourth quarter of 2017. Renewable products revenue for the quarter was $12.1 million compared with $13.4 million for the same period a year ago. Grants and collaborations revenue was $6.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $9.4 million for the year-ago period. Licenses and royalties revenue of $1.2 million compared with $57.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Overall, fourth-quarter revenue of $19.4 million compared with the same period in 2017 of $17.7 million when adjusted for the low margin product sales on contracts assigned to DSM and any one-time revenue. 

     

  • Sales, general and administrative expenses were $27.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared with $19.0 million for year-ago period, primarily reflecting Biossance growth and an increase in headcount as well as one-time costs. Research and development expenses of $18.1 million for the quarter were up from $12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased R&D costs for product development and an increase in headcount to support it.

  • GAAP net loss attributable to Amyris common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $53.2 million, or $0.72 per basic and $1.03 per diluted share, compared with a GAAP net loss attributable to Amyris common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2017 of $2.9 million, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share.

     

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $56.1 million, or $0.76 per basic share. This excluded a gain from change in fair value of derivative instruments, loss upon extinguishment of debt, impairment, stock-based compensation expense, and cumulative dividends on preferred stock. This compared with non-GAAP net income of $36.2 million, or $0.76 per basic share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Fiscal Year 2018

  • GAAP revenue for fiscal year 2018 was $80.4 million, compared with $143.4 million for 2017. Revenue for fiscal year 2018 of $80.4 million compared with the same period in 2017 of $70.4 million when adjusted for the loss-making product sales on contracts assigned to DSM and any one-time revenue. 

     

  • GAAP net loss attributable to Amyris common stockholders for fiscal year 2018 was $212.6 million, or $3.52 per basic and diluted share. Included were several large non-cash items, including loss from extinguishment of debt, a non-cash loss from changes in the fair value of derivatives, loss upon extinguishment of derivative liability, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation, impairment and amortization. This compared to a net loss of $93.4 million, or $2.89 per basic and diluted share for fiscal year 2017.

     

  • Non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2018, excluding the non-cash items mentioned, was $143.7 million, or $2.38 per basic share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2017 of $62.8 million, or $1.95 per basic share.

    • FINANCIAL RESULTS AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION

    To supplement our financial results and guidance presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures that we believe are helpful in understanding our results. These non-GAAP measures are among the factors management uses in planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Amyris’s historical performance as well as comparisons to the operating results of other companies. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency into the indicators used by management to understand, manage, and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. Our non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

    Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as GAAP net income/loss excluding impairment, stock-based compensation expense, gain on divestitures, gains and losses from changes in the fair value of derivatives, debt extinguishment costs, and depreciation and amortization.

    Non-GAAP financial information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules, and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under U.S. GAAP in order to understand Amyris’s operating performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release, including non-GAAP net income (loss), to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided in the tables attached to this press release.

    QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL TODAY

    Amyris will discuss these results and provide a business update in a conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) today. Investors may access the call by dialing (866) 516-3867, participant passcode: 2393698.

    A live audio webcast of this conference call and accompanying presentation is also available by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at https://investors.amyris.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.

    About Amyris

    Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world’s leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

    Forward-Looking Statements

    This release contains forward-looking statements, and any statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding future events,

    such as expected demand growth for Amyris’s sweetener product and anticipated improvements in business planning and ability to hit revenue targets. These statements are based on management's current expectations and actual results and future events may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including risks related to Amyris's liquidity and ability to fund operating and capital expenses, risks related to potential delays or failures in development, production and commercialization of products, risks related to Amyris's reliance on third parties, and other risks detailed from time to time in filings Amyris makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Amyris disclaims any obligation to update information contained in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

    Amyris, the Amyris logo, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

    Contact:

    Peter DeNardo

    Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

    Amyris, Inc.

    +1 (510) 740-7481

    investor@amyris.com

                 

                -Financial Tables Attached-

        

    Amyris, Inc.

     

    		   

    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

    		   
        

    (In thousands)

    December 31,

    2018

    		 

    December 31,

    2017

        

    Assets

    		   
    Current assets:   
    Cash and cash equivalents$  45,353  $  57,059 
    Restricted cash   742     2,994 
    Accounts receivable, net   24,355     24,281 
    Contract assets   8,021     9,340 
    Inventories   11,904     5,408 
    Deferred cost of revenue - related party (1)   7,188     - 
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets   15,693     5,525 
    Total current assets   113,256     104,607 
    Property, plant and equipment, net   19,632     13,892 
    Contract assets, noncurrent   1,547     7,940 
    Deferred cost of revenue, noncurrent - related party (1)   21,564     - 
    Restricted cash, noncurrent   960     959 
    Recoverable taxes from Brazilian government entities   1,229     1,445 
    Other assets   14,611     22,640 
    Total assets$  172,799  $  151,483 
        

    Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit

    		   
    Current liabilities:   
    Accounts payable$  31,367  $  15,921 
    Accrued and other current liabilities   25,135     29,402 
    Contract liabilities   7,163     4,880 
    Accrued manufacturing fees - related party (1)   21,036     - 
    Debt, current portion   116,434     36,924 
    Related party debt, current portion   23,667     20,019 
    Total current liabilities   224,802     107,146 
    Long-term debt, net of current portion   50,848     61,893 
    Related party debt, net of current portion   18,958     46,541 
    Derivative liabilities   44,942     119,978 
    Other noncurrent liabilities   7,692     10,632 
    Total liabilities   347,242     346,190 
        
    Mezzanine equity:   
    Contingently redeemable common stock   5,000     5,000 
        
    Total Amyris, Inc. stockholders’ deficit   (180,380)    (200,644)
    Noncontrolling interest   937     937 
    Total stockholders' deficit   (179,443)    (199,707)
    Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' deficit$  172,799  $  151,483 
        

    (1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a series of agreements and amendments to existing agreements with a related party, which are still being evaluated for accounting purposes.  The final accounting treatment of these transactions may result in material downward adjustments to Deferred cost of revenue - related party, Deferred cost of revenue, noncurrent - related party and Accrued manufacturing fees - related party.

        

    Unaudited Financial Statements

     

            

    Amyris, Inc.

    		       

    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

    		       
     

    Three Months Ended

    December 31,

    		 

    Years Ended

    December 31,

    (In thousands, except per share data)

    		 

    2018

    		   

    2017

    		   

    2018

    		   

    2017

    		 
    Revenue       
    Renewable products (includes related party revenue of $2, $1,491, $310 and $1,291, respectively)$ 12,131  $ 13,445  $ 33,598  $ 42,370 
    Licenses and royalties (includes related party revenue of $0, $57,270, $18,248 and $57,972, respectively) (1)  1,217    57,703    19,683    64,477 
    Grants and collaborations (includes related party revenue of $(66), $896, $5,546 and $1,679, respectively)  6,014    9,440    27,139    36,598 
    Total revenue (includes related party revenue of $(64), $59,656, $24,104 and $60,942, respectively)  19,362    80,588    80,420    143,445 
    Cost and operating expenses       
    Cost of products sold  19,034    15,029    38,907    62,713 
    Research and development (2)  18,145    12,815    68,690    56,956 
    Sales, general and administrative (2)  26,951    19,038    86,923    63,291 
    Impairment  6,848    -    6,848    - 
    Total cost and operating expenses  70,978    46,882    201,368    182,960 
    Loss from operations  (51,616)   33,706    (120,948)   (39,515)
    Other income (expense):       
    Gain (loss) on divestiture  (899)   5,732    (899)   5,732 
    Interest expense  (13,581)   (4,813)   (39,268)   (34,032)
    Gain (loss) from change in fair value of derivative instruments (3)  30,350    (37,164)   (34,246)   (27,231)
    Gain upon extinguishment of derivative liability  2    -    77    25,489 
    Gain from change in fair value of debt  2,082    -    2,082    - 
    Gain (loss) upon extinguishment of debt  (17,398)   1,546    (17,424)   (1,521)
    Other expense, net  (2,005)   (380)   (723)   (956)
    Total other income (expense)  (1,449)   (35,079)   (90,401)   (32,519)
    Loss before income taxes  (53,065)   (1,373)   (211,349)   (72,034)
    Provision for income taxes  -    (344)   -    (295)
    Net loss attributable to Amyris, Inc.  (53,065)   (1,717)   (211,349)   (72,329)
    Less deemed dividend on capital distribution to related parties  -    -    -    (8,648)
    Less deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature on Series A, B and D preferred stock  -    -    -    (6,953)
    Less cumulative dividends on preferred stock  (184)   (1,197)   (1,257)   (5,439)
    Net loss attributable to Amyris, Inc. common stockholders$ (53,249) $ (2,914) $ (212,606) $ (93,369)
            
    Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (4)$(0.72) $(0.06) $(3.52) $(2.89)
    Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (4)$(1.03) $(0.06) $(3.52) $(2.89)
            
    Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic  74,217,098    47,895,238    60,357,932    32,253,570 
    Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock, diluted  76,694,467    47,895,238    60,357,932    32,253,570 

    (1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a series of agreements and amendments to existing agreements with a related party which are still being evaluated for accounting purposes.  The final accounting treatment of these transactions may result in a material downward adjustment of the quarter and year-to-date 2018 licenses and royalties revenue amounts.

     

    Three Months Ended

    December 31,

    		 

    Years Ended

    December 31,

    (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

    		 

    2018

    		  

    2017

    		  

    2018

    		  

    2017

    		 
    Research and development$ 606 $ 884 $ 1,797 $ 2,204 
    Sales, general and administrative  2,469   1,439   7,393   4,061 
     $ 3,075 $ 2,323 $ 9,190 $ 6,265 

    (3) Upon remeasuring the fair value of its derivative liabilities, the Company recorded a non-cash gain for the three months ended December 31, 2018, and non-cash losses for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. Changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities are primarily the result of changes in Amyris's stock price during each of the periods presented. The gains and losses for all periods presented include the change in fair value of derivatives in connection with certain features of outstanding convertible notes and warrants, related to change in control protection and price-based anti-dilution adjustment provisions.

    (4) The Company is reviewing its calculations of net loss per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, which will be finalized in the 10-K to be filed subsequent to this release.

            

    Amyris, Inc.

    		       

    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

    		       
     

    Three Months Ended

    December 31,

    		 

    Years Ended

    December 31,

    (In thousands, except per share data)

    		 

    2018

    		   

    2017

    		   

    2018

    		   

    2017

    		 

    Net loss attributable to Amyris, Inc. common stockholders (GAAP)

    		$ (53,249) $ (2,914) $ (212,606) $ (93,369)
    Non-GAAP adjustments:       
    Impairment  6,848    -    6,848    - 
    Stock-based compensation expense  3,075    2,323    9,190    6,265 
    (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative instruments  (30,350)   37,164    34,246    27,231 
    Gain upon extinguishment of derivative liability  (2)   -    (77)   (25,489)
    (Gain) loss upon extinguishment of debt  17,398    (1,546)   17,424    1,521 
    Deemed dividend on capital distribution to related parties  -    -    -    8,648 
    Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature on Series A, B and D preferred stock  -    -    -    6,953 
    Cumulative dividends on preferred stock  184    1,197    1,257    5,439 

    Net loss attributable to Amyris, Inc. common stockholders (non-GAAP)

    $

     (56,096

    )

    		 

    $

     36,224

    		  

    $

     (143,718

    )

    		 

    $

     (62,801

    )

            

    Weighted-average shares outstanding

    		       
    Shares outstanding, basic  74,217,098    47,895,238    60,357,932    32,253,570 
            

    Net loss per share attributable to Amyris, Inc. common stockholders - Basic (GAAP)

    (4)

    		$ (0.72) $ (0.06) $ (3.52) $ (2.89)
    Non-GAAP adjustments:       
    Impairment  0.09    -     0.11    -  
    Stock-based compensation expense  0.04    0.05    0.15    0.19 
    (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative instruments  (0.41)   0.78    0.57    0.84 
    Gain upon extinguishment of derivative liability  -     -     -     (0.79)
    (Gain) loss upon extinguishment of debt  0.24    (0.03)   0.29    0.05 
    Deemed dividend on capital distribution to related parties  -     -     -     0.27 
    Deemed dividend related to beneficial conversion feature on Series A, B and D preferred stock  -     -     -     0.22 
    Cumulative dividends on preferred stock  -     0.02    0.02    0.16 

    Net loss per share attributable to Amyris, Inc. common stockholders - Basic (non-GAAP)

    $

     (0.76

    )

    		 

    $

     0.76

    		  

    $

     (2.38

    )

    		 

    $

     (1.95

    )

    Unaudited Financial Statements

     

            

    Amyris, Inc.

     

    		       

    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

    		       
     

    Three Months Ended

    December 31,

    		 

    Years Ended

    December 31,

    (In thousands)

    		 

    2018

    		   

    2017

    		   

    2018

    		   

    2017

    		 

    Revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP)

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Renewable products$  12,131  $  13,445  $  33,598  $  42,370 
    Licenses and royalties (1)   1,217     57,703     19,683     64,477 
    Grants and collaborations   6,014     9,440 

     

    		   27,139     36,598 

    Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP)

    $

     

     

    19,362

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    80,588

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    80,420

    		 

     

    $

     

    143,445

    		 

     

    		   

     

    		   

    Cost of products sold (GAAP)

    		$  19,034  $  15,029  $  38,907  $  62,713 
    Other costs/provisions   (4,486)    3,122     (8,205)    7,332 
    Excess capacity   (155)    (602)    (1,442)    (2,534)
    Depreciation and amortization   (80)    (1,254)    (397)    (4,024)

    Cost of products sold (non-GAAP)

    $

     

     

    14,313

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    16,295

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    28,863

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    63,487

    		 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)

    (2)

    $

     

     

    5,049

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    64,293

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    51,557

    		 

     

    $

     

     

    79,958

    		 
    Gross margin (%) 

    26.1

    %

     

    		 

    79.8

    %

     

    		 

    64.1

    %

     

    		 

    55.7

    %

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Research and development expense (GAAP)

    		$  18,145  $  12,815  $  68,690  $  56,956 
    Stock-based compensation expense   (606)    (884)    (1,797)    (2,204)
    Depreciation and amortization   (603)    (1,347)    (3,520)    (6,135)

    Research and development expense (non-GAAP)

    $

     

     

    16,936

    		  

    $

     

     

    10,584

    		  

    $

     

     

    63,373

    		  

    $

     

     

    48,617

    		 

     

    		       

    Sales, general and administrative expense (GAAP)

    		$  26,951  $  19,038  $  86,923  $  63,291 
    Stock-based compensation expense   (2,469)    (1,439)    (7,393)    (4,061)
    Depreciation and amortization   (283)    (633)    (1,006)    (1,199)

    Sales, general and administrative expense (non-GAAP)

    $

     

     

    24,199

    		  

    $

     

     

    16,966

    		  

    $

     

     

    78,524

    		  

    $

     

     

    58,031

    		 
            
            

    (1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company entered into a series of agreements and amendments to existing agreements with a related party which are still being evaluated for accounting purposes.  The final accounting treatment of these transactions may result in a material downward adjustment of the quarter and year-to-date 2018 licenses and royalties revenue amounts.

    (2) Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit is calculated based on non-GAAP adjustments to cost of products sold, and does not include costs related to collaborations.

            

    Unaudited Financial Information

     

     

    Amyris_Purple.png

