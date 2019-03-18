18/03/2019 20:21:27

Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019

 

 Company announcement 

 

 

 

Announcement No. 7/2019 

 

  

 Holmens Kanal 2-12

 1092 København K

Tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

 

 

18. March 2019

 

 

﻿Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019 ﻿

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Monday, 18 March, the general meeting  

  • Approved the Annual Report 2018 and the proposal for allocation of profits

  • re-elected Lars-Erik Brenøe, Karsten Dybvad, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, Jens Due Olsen and Carol Sergeant to the Board of Directors and elected Bente Avnung Landsnes, Christian Sagild, and Gerrit Zalm to the Board of Directors

  • re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors

  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for:
    • reduction of Danske Bank’s share capital according to article 4.1
    • extension and reduction of the Board of Directors’ authority according to articles 6.1 and 6.2 regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights
    • extension and reduction of the Board of Directors’ authority according to articles 6.5 and 6.6 regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights

  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to renew and extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares

  • adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ remuneration in 2019

  • adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy

The general meeting did not adopt the following proposals made by a number of shareholders concerning

  • mistrust in certain members of Danske Bank’s Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Executive Board

  • an investigation of the possibilities of claiming damages from certain members of Danske Bank’s Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Executive Board

  • audit of the remuneration/compensation agreements of Danske Bank to ensure the possibility of exercising clawback of paid compensation

  • an account for the Estonian branch’s non-resident banking policy

  • a phrase in the Corporate Covernance report regarding the adoption of an explicit policy on Danske Bank's relationship with authorities and stakeholders

  • scrutiny pursuant to section 150 of the Danish Companies Act

  • an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding translation into Danish of the annual report

  • an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding communications with the authorities

  • disapproval of Danske Bank’s Board of Directors having made transactions pursuant to section 195 on charitable gifts of the Danish Companies Act

  • disapproval of Danske Bank’s Group Internal Audit having been deprived of the duty to conduct financial audits and no longer issuing an auditor’s report on Danske Bank’s financial statements

  • active ownership in relation to fossil fuel companies working against the aim of the Paris Agreement

  • divestment of shares and corporate bonds in fossil fuel companies which do not adjust their business models to achieve the aim of the Paris Agreement by 2021

  • investments and pension schemes invested in companies working against the aim of the Paris Agreement

  • the lending policy not working against the aim of the Paris Agreement

  • the preparation of a plan for splitting up Danske Bank.

  • a limit on fees and other income from Danske Bank’s customers

  • an upper limit on the remuneration of management

    • At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors.

    The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under Corporate Governance as soon as possible. 

    Danske Bank

    Board of Directors’ secretariat

    Nethe Rosa Hjørland

    Kontaktperson: Pressechef Kenni Leth 45 14 14 00

    Attachment

    logo.jpg

    Related content
    14 Mar - 
    DANSKE BANK DBOS 028 HIGH YIELD 15/7-2019
    12 Mar - 
    Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019. A further c..
    21 Feb - 
    Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019
    Related debate
    21:28 - 
    Aktien er i morgen blevet 8,5Kr mindre værd, men hvorda..
    21:09 - 
    Måske ikke helt:   https://www.int-comp.com/..
    20:12 - 
    Ja men det lyder jo som om der udbetales 8,5 kr i udbyt..
    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
    15
    14 Mar
    DANSKE
    Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
    12
    16 Mar
    DANSKE
    De europæiske bankaktier er netop brudt ud af den nedadgående trendkanal, og bagefter fundet støtte...
    9
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    Ja- og i DK  har politikerne så også opfundet ordet: LØNSUMSAFGIFT for finansbranchen.   der skal i ..
    8
    16 Mar
    DANSKE
    Fantastisk kopetent ny bestyrelse. Hvis Lars Rohde takker ja til direktør-posten, kan det ikke gå he..
    7
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    Danske bank er største skattebidrager til vores samfund. Tænk over det, og tænk samtidig over at det..
    6
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    Jeg synes det er en overraskende lav løn og til et overraskende lavt antal personer - men sådan er v..
    6
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    De "gule veste" og den type vil vel altid være utilfredse, når der er nogen, som får mere end dem?
    5
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    Man skal også tænke på, der skal betales topskat af den løn. Så er der ikke meget tilbage.
    5
    12 Mar
    DANSKE
    1 mio € er sku da ikke meget ?! Det ville jeg ikke kunne klare mig for.
    5

    Regulatory news

    20:21 DANSKE
    Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019
    14 Mar DANSKE
    DANSKE BANK DBOS 028 HIGH YIELD 15/7-2019
    12 Mar DANSKE
    Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019. A further candidate nominated for the Board of Directors
    21 Feb DANSKE
    Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019
    21 Feb DANSKE
    Danske Bank in dialogue with US securities industry regulator
    19 Feb DANSKE
    Danske Bank closes down its banking activities in the Baltics and in Russia
    08 Feb DANSKE
    Change in Danske Bank’s Executive Board
    07 Feb DANSKE
    Danske Bank placed under formal investigation in France
    04 Feb DANSKE
    Amendment: Annual Report 2018 – pages 8 and 231-235 updated
    01 Feb DANSKE
    Danske Bank A/S, transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
    2
    UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
    3
    AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
    4
    BREAKING NEWS-Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com teamed Up with Injury Center of MD and expanded their Consultant Businesses to Include Legal Investigations and Legal Research Services
    5
    Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

    Related stock quotes

    Danske Bank A/S 134,20 0.7% Stock price increasing
    Danske Bank Ord Shs 134.20 0.7% Stock price increasing

    Latest news

    21:00
    West Atlantic AB (publ) has initiated discussions with a new potential shareholder and with certain major bondholders regarding refinancing of the Group
    20:57
    ValueSetters Announces Positive Operating Profit and Shareholder Conference Call
    20:57
    CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 2018 Yearend Results
    20:53
    Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Digital Now℠ Powering Growth
    20:46
    aTyr Pharma to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 25th
    20:45
    Liquidia Technologies Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
    20:45
    Abeona Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
    20:30
    Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
    20:30
    ACM Research Introduces New Tools for Advanced Metal Plating

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    18 March 2019 21:15:31
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-18 22:15:31 - 2019-03-18 21:15:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY