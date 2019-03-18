Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019

Company announcement Announcement No. 7/2019 Holmens Kanal 2-12 1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 14 00 18. March 2019

﻿Annual general meeting of Danske Bank 2019 ﻿

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Monday, 18 March, the general meeting

Approved the Annual Report 2018 and the proposal for allocation of profits

re-elected Lars-Erik Brenøe, Karsten Dybvad, Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen, Jens Due Olsen and Carol Sergeant to the Board of Directors and elected Bente Avnung Landsnes, Christian Sagild, and Gerrit Zalm to the Board of Directors

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditors

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposals to amend the Articles of Association for: reduction of Danske Bank’s share capital according to article 4.1 extension and reduction of the Board of Directors’ authority according to articles 6.1 and 6.2 regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights extension and reduction of the Board of Directors’ authority according to articles 6.5 and 6.6 regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to renew and extend the Board of Directors’ existing authority to acquire own shares

adopted the proposal for the Board of Directors’ remuneration in 2019

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for adjustments to the Remuneration Policy

The general meeting did not adopt the following proposals made by a number of shareholders concerning

mistrust in certain members of Danske Bank’s Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Executive Board

an investigation of the possibilities of claiming damages from certain members of Danske Bank’s Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Executive Board

audit of the remuneration/compensation agreements of Danske Bank to ensure the possibility of exercising clawback of paid compensation

an account for the Estonian branch’s non-resident banking policy

a phrase in the Corporate Covernance report regarding the adoption of an explicit policy on Danske Bank's relationship with authorities and stakeholders

scrutiny pursuant to section 150 of the Danish Companies Act

an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding translation into Danish of the annual report

an amendment to the Articles of Association regarding communications with the authorities

disapproval of Danske Bank’s Board of Directors having made transactions pursuant to section 195 on charitable gifts of the Danish Companies Act

disapproval of Danske Bank’s Group Internal Audit having been deprived of the duty to conduct financial audits and no longer issuing an auditor’s report on Danske Bank’s financial statements

active ownership in relation to fossil fuel companies working against the aim of the Paris Agreement

divestment of shares and corporate bonds in fossil fuel companies which do not adjust their business models to achieve the aim of the Paris Agreement by 2021

investments and pension schemes invested in companies working against the aim of the Paris Agreement

the lending policy not working against the aim of the Paris Agreement

the preparation of a plan for splitting up Danske Bank.

a limit on fees and other income from Danske Bank’s customers

an upper limit on the remuneration of management

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Karsten Dybvad was elected chairman and Jan Thorsgaard Nielsen and Carol Sergeant vice chairmen of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced at danskebank.com under Corporate Governance as soon as possible.

Danske Bank

Board of Directors’ secretariat

Nethe Rosa Hjørland

Kontaktperson: Pressechef Kenni Leth 45 14 14 00

Attachment