Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announces today it will attend the Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference in Coral Gables, Florida on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Richard J. Dorris, Chief Operating Officer and Interim Chief Executive Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Vice President of Administration and Director of Investor Relations will attend the conference.

Astec Industries, Inc. ( www.astecindustries.com ), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building; aggregate processing; diversified industrial applications and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into three primary business segments: road building, specialized industrial products and related equipment (Infrastructure Group); aggregate processing and mining equipment (Aggregate and Mining Group); and equipment for the extraction and production of fuels, commercial and industrial burners, concrete production and water drilling equipment (Energy Group).

