aTyr Pharma to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 25th

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after the market close on Monday, March 25, 2019. Management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results and provide an operational update.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

Monday, March 25 th @ 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PDT Domestic: (844) 358-9116

International: (209) 905-5951

Conference ID: 1849119

Webcast: https://investors.atyrpharma.com/events-and-webcasts

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes. aTyr is focused on the therapeutic translation of the Resokine pathway, comprised of extracellular proteins derived from the histidyl tRNA synthetase gene family. ATYR1923 is a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. For more information, please visit https://www.atyrpharma.com .

Contact: Joyce Allaire Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, LLC jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com