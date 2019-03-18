18/03/2019 15:31:22

BioPorto A/S - Annual General Meeting

March 18, 2019

Announcement no. 4

BioPorto A/S - Annual General Meeting

Today, BioPorto A/S held its Annual General Meeting where the shareholders took note of the report on the Company’s activities and adopted the 2018 Annual Report. In addition, the general meeting adopted the proposed profit/loss allocation and granted discharge of liability to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management. Finally, the remuneration for the Board of Directors was approved.

Thomas Magnussen, Torben A. Nielsen and Kirsten Aarup Drejer were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.   Immediately following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Thomas Magnussen as its Chairman and Torben A. Nielsen as its Vice Chairman. 

The proposals from the Board of Directors under item 6 of the agenda regarding a) amending the Articles of Association to renew the authorization to increase the Company’s share capital; b) renewing the authorization to issue warrants, c) amending the Articles of Association to delete the age limit, and d) approving the Company’s amended Remuneration Policy and Guidelines for Incentive Pay,  were all adopted.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the Company’s auditor.

Hellerup, March 18, 2019

BioPorto A/S

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Peter Mørch Eriksen, CEO

Ole Larsen, CFO 

Telephone +45 4529 0000, e-mail investor@bioporto.com

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in-vitro diagnostics company that provides healthcare professionals in clinical and research settings a range of diagnostic tests and antibodies. BioPorto has its headquarters in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen stock exchange.

 

Attachment

logo.gif

