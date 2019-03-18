Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

BALTIMORE, March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com are asking everyone to “Just think about the medical contribution Henrietta Lacks has given through her cells to tens of millions of people around the world.” Now, Henrietta Lacks, though deceased, needs the help and assistance of the world to tell the REAL story about her death from the grave. Henrietta Lacks, LLC and .com needs the funds for our legal defenses, court filings, documentary to “TELL ALL BOOK,” are in the planning stages.

If you are interested in our cause and wish to give a donation of any amount, CLICK HEREhttps://gofundme.com/hela-cell-legal-defense-fund to proceed to the GoFundMe page link for the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund . Henrietta Lacks.com has issued official Press Release Update on the subject and launching of the Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe page. Henrietta Lacks LLC and .com ask that you share this link and campaign with family, friends and business associates.

Please CLICKHERE- https://www.henriettalacks.com/

on this link to go to the Henrietta Lacks.com new web site. This site is still under some construction and work is being added, daily.

CLICK HERE FOR ENTIRE STORY- https://medium.com/@supremegrandbishop/henrietta-lacks-llc-com-7ff3bdf07b95

CONTACT:

Office of the Supreme GRAND Bishop

Dr. Keenan Cofield, DD/JD/Ph.D./Psy.D

Founder & CEO of Henrietta Lacks. LLC, .com & .app

Hela-Cells.com, and Dr. Oscar Phillips

Baltimore, MD

Email: hela@henriettaLacks.com or

Psychdoctor101@gmail.com

443-554-3715