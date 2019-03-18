18/03/2019 15:13:37

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, UXIN, MHLD and BPI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, DBV Technologies S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the DBV Technologies S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE: BPI)

Class Period: March 8, 2016 - March 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Bridgepoint Education Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bridgepoint’s processes for recording revenue for its FTG program were inaccurate; (ii) Bridgepoint maintained deficient internal controls; (iii) due to the foregoing deficiencies, Bridgepoint was prone to and did commit material accounting errors related to revenue, provision for bad debts, accounts receivable and deferred revenue, which resulted in the overstatement of revenue and expenses; and (iv) as a result, Bridgepoint’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Bridgepoint Education Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com 

250x148_zlk.jpg

