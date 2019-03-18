CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”

ATLANTA, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, today launched a new global brand strategy and redesigned website as part of the company’s continued focus on high-quality, nature-based ingredients, innovation and customer collaboration.

The new brand was unveiled today at CP Kelco’s exhibit (Booth 51Q50/51R51) at the Food Ingredients China exposition in Shanghai, inspired by the company’s brand essence: “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success.”

“We have always been proud of our commitment to quality, our focus on ingredients that are derived from nature, and our passion for helping customers create successful products for markets and consumers around the world,” said Didier Viala, president of CP Kelco. “Our new brand strategy and website capture CP Kelco's purpose, passion and positioning, and will enable us to increase the company’s visibility among decision makers and opinion leaders in the key industries and markets we serve.”

The redesigned CP Kelco website provides updated content about the company’s products and applications, as well as information on the company’s global heritage and focus on sustainability.

In addition, CP Kelco will launch a brand awareness campaign in late March, featuring print and digital advertisements and helpful market insights. The ads, which will be published across a range of food and beverage media outlets worldwide, will highlight new CP Kelco content resources addressing texture trends, protein trends, clean label solutions and the power of sustainability.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers’ goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com.

