18/03/2019 20:30:24

Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that it intends to offer $110.0 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Dermira also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $16.5 million of its common stock in the offering. All of the shares will be offered and sold by Dermira. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Citigroup, Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Guggenheim Securities are acting as book-runners for the offering. Needham & Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Dermira with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 7, 2018 and was declared effective on November 21, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 631-274-2806; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at 212-518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Dermira’s common stock, nor shall there be any sale of Dermira’s common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Dermira’s intention to conduct an offering of its shares of common stock. These statements deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that may cause our actual achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Dermira’s forward-looking statements, you should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Dermira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings Dermira makes with the SEC from time to time. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media:

Erica Jefferson

Vice President, Corporate Communications

650-421-7216

media@dermira.com

Investors:

Ian Clements, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

650-422-7753

investor@dermira.com

Dermira_Logo_RGB_R4V2_M01.jpg

Related content
05 Mar - 
Dermira to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual..
01 Mar - 
Dermira Presents New Data from its Phase 3 Clinical Pro..
26 Feb - 
Dermira Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Finan..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:30 DERM
Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
05 Mar DERM
Dermira to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
01 Mar DERM
Dermira Presents New Data from its Phase 3 Clinical Program Evaluating Glycopyrronium Tosylate (QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) cloth) in Patients with Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis
26 Feb DERM
Dermira Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
26 Feb DERM
Dermira to Present New Analyses of the Glycopyrronium Tosylate Clinical Program at the 77th American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting
22 Feb DERM
Dermira Initiates Proof-of-Concept Study to Evaluate QBREXZA™ (glycopyrronium) Cloth in Patients with Primary Palmar Hyperhidrosis
21 Feb DERM
Dermira to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
19 Feb DERM
Dermira to Report Fourth Quarter 2018 Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, February 26, 2019
12 Feb DERM
Almirall and Dermira Enter into Option and License Agreement for European Rights to Lebrikizumab
11 Dec DERM
Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
2
UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
3
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
4
BREAKING NEWS-Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com teamed Up with Injury Center of MD and expanded their Consultant Businesses to Include Legal Investigations and Legal Research Services
5
Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

Related stock quotes

Dermira Inc 12.61 84.4% Stock price increasing

Latest news

20:57
ValueSetters Announces Positive Operating Profit and Shareholder Conference Call
20:57
CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 2018 Yearend Results
20:53
Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Digital Now℠ Powering Growth
20:46
aTyr Pharma to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 25th
20:45
Liquidia Technologies Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
20:45
Abeona Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
20:30
Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
20:30
ACM Research Introduces New Tools for Advanced Metal Plating
20:28
Amyris Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Announces Signing of $300 Million Definitive Cannabinoid Agreement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 March 2019 21:14:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-18 22:14:57 - 2019-03-18 21:14:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY