Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that it intends to offer $110.0 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Dermira also expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $16.5 million of its common stock in the offering. All of the shares will be offered and sold by Dermira. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Citigroup, Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Guggenheim Securities are acting as book-runners for the offering. Needham & Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-managers.

The public offering will be made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Dermira with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 7, 2018 and was declared effective on November 21, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 631-274-2806; Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com; and Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at 212-518-9658, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Dermira’s common stock, nor shall there be any sale of Dermira’s common stock in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the Dermira’s intention to conduct an offering of its shares of common stock. These statements deal with future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that may cause our actual achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by Dermira’s forward-looking statements, you should refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” set forth in Dermira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings Dermira makes with the SEC from time to time. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media:

Erica Jefferson

Vice President, Corporate Communications

650-421-7216

media@dermira.com

Investors:

Ian Clements, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

650-422-7753

investor@dermira.com