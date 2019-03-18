DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Date for the Release of Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its 2018 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, March 19th. DiaMedica’s management will host a live conference call on Wednesday, March 20th at 8:00am Central Time to provide a business update and discuss the Company’s financial results.
Conference Call details:
About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”
