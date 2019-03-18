18/03/2019 17:56:01

DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Date for the Release of Full Year 2018 Results and Conference Call

MINNEAPOLIS, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC) today announced that its 2018 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, March 19th.  DiaMedica’s management will host a live conference call on Wednesday, March 20th at 8:00am Central Time to provide a business update and discuss the Company’s financial results.

Conference Call details:

Date:March 20, 2019
Time:8:00 AM CT
Web access:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/idbwv4bq

Dial In:(866) 962-3593 (domestic)
 (630) 652-5857 (international)
Conference ID:6773627

Listeners should log on to the website or dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.  The webcast will remain available for play back on our website, under investor events and presentations, following the earnings call and for 12 months thereafter. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until March 28, 2019, by dialing 1(855) 859-2056 (US Toll Free Dial In), (404) 537-3406 (international), replay passcode 6773627.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica’s shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol “DMAC.”

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com.

Contact:

Scott Kellen

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (763) 496-5118

skellen@diamedica.com

Paul Papi

Vice President of Business Development

Phone: (617) 899-5941

info@diamedica.com

