Former Comstar Technologies CEO, Kevin Flounders, joins SIB Fixed Cost Reduction as President

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIB Fixed Cost Reduction announced today that Kevin Flounders, former Comstar Technologies CEO, has assumed the role of president. Flounders, a successful entrepreneur with over 25 years in the telecom industry, led Comstar through a successful exit in 2018. He joined SIB in November 2018 to lead SIB’s technology and telecom practice and has since taken on the role of SIB’s president.

Flounders’ decades of leadership success will help drive SIB’s growth by continually improving operations, employee satisfaction, and business development while expanding SIB’s service offerings. Flounders’ focus will revolve around client and employee engagement.

“I came to SIB at the end of last year completely intrigued by SIB’s value proposition,” said Flounders. “As president, my focus on client-facing strategies, operational improvements, employee satisfaction, and client engagement will help drive SIB’s growth as the company moves into its 11th year.”

Kevin grew Comstar Technologies, a technology integration firm focused on VoIP, data, and physical Infrastructure, from $136K in revenue to $50 million through organic growth, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. He attributes his success, in part, to building a thriving company culture with high employee satisfaction, loyalty, and retention. Comstar continues to grow as a full-service provider of business cloud and onsite phone systems, IT services, cabling, A/V and security systems for clients across the US, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, and China. Flounders now serves on Comstar’s board of directors.

SIB’s former president, Vadim Telyatnikov, will continue as SIB’s chief strategy officer, expanding his focus on the development of SIB’s proprietary software platform. This platform will improve the speed, identification, and implementation of savings for clients by leveraging SIB’s extensive pricing data for vendor products and services for tens of thousands of business locations nationwide.

About SIB Fixed Cost Reduction

SIB Fixed Cost Reduction specializes in reducing monthly expenses for companies. SIB only bills based on the savings they find, and clients are not billed until savings are realized. SIB has analyzed over $3B in spend across more than 50,000 locations nationwide. This expertise across a variety of industries and audit categories allows SIB to effectively rectify billing errors and negotiate lower pricing for our clients without changing vendors or service levels across dozens of spend categories, including telecom, utilities, waste removal, bank fees, maintenance contracts, and more. For more information about SIB, visit www.AboutSIB.com.

