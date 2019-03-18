II-VI Incorporated Opens Service Center for Laser Processing Heads in Suzhou, China

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in laser materials processing solutions, today announced the opening of a service center for laser processing heads in Suzhou, China .

The center is dedicated to servicing II-VI’s customers in China for laser cutting and welding heads. The service center is fully equipped with clean rooms, maintains a large stock of spare parts and is supported by a dedicated staff of laser processing head specialists and service technicians.

“We are committed to providing our customers in China the highest quality of service, including strong technical support in the Chinese language and rapid turnaround time for spare parts,” said Dr. Robert Kuba, Managing Director, II-VI HIGHYAG. “With our service center in Suzhou, our customers across China can rest assured that they have access to a team of specialists dedicated to keeping their production lines running smoothly.”

II-VI’s broad portfolio of state-of-the-art products for laser-based materials processing includes laser processing heads , laser light cables , laser optics and direct diode laser engines .

II-VI will showcase its broad portfolio of products at Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, China, on March 20-22, 2019 in Booth W3.3430 .

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .

