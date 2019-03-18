InterDigital Presenting at ROTH Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 19, 2019 at 10:30AM Pacific. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of InterDigital’s website at www.interdigital.com . An archived replay of the presentation will also be available following the conference.

About InterDigital

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

