Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

Fidelity Special Values PLC Issue of Ordinary Shares On 18 March 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019, 125,000 new Ordinary shares of 5p each at a price of 260 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. Following this issue, the Company has the authority to issue a further 22,294,440 shares under the 15 January 2019 authority.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 272,719,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 272,719,480.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

The above figure of 272,719,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

18 March 2019