18/03/2019 22:00:00

Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumio, the leading AI-powered trusted identity as a service provider, today announces the launch of Jumio Screening. This is a fully automated anti-money laundering (AML) screening solution that integrates ComplyAdvantage, a dynamic real-time database of people and companies that pose financial crime risk.

The partnership will provide significant advantages for Jumio customers, giving them access to a global proprietary database of structured risk profiles covering enhanced sanctions, regulatory and enforcement watchlists, politically exposed persons (PEPs) and adverse media. This integration automatically flags any new online customers when they are initially onboarded (or enrolled) if their names are listed within any of these databases. The new service also delivers proactive alerts and ongoing monitoring after the initial onboarding process to help financial organisations maintain compliance. Flexible configuration options, search profiles and filters all help tailor the solution to each customer's individual risk-configuration and help reduce false positives.

Jumio Screening streamlines the process with ID verification and complete AML screening and monitoring — all within a single, automated solution. Jumio has embedded ComplyAdvantage’s automated watchlist/PEPs screening and monitoring into its Netverify dashboard, giving customers the ability to drill down into specific matches for a streamlined compliance review. Customers can leverage a single dashboard for identity verification and watchlist, sanctions and adverse media screening. Jumio’s identity verification detail page will immediately alert its customer’s compliance team if there is a watchlist, PEPs or adverse media hit.

“As more and more companies onboard new customers remotely, it’s increasingly important for online businesses to flag individuals who appear on sanctions lists in order to help tackle money laundering and terrorist financing,” said Philipp Pointner, Jumio’s chief product officer. “This integration equips our clients with market-leading data and best-of-breed digital identity and screening technologies to make the right AML risk decisions with automated customer onboarding and ongoing monitoring.”

Jumio Screening enables regulated businesses to take a more risk-based approach with enhanced due diligence for higher-risk customers and avoid re-screening existing users with real-time alerts and automated monitoring. Jumio Screening also gives regulators and banking partners confidence that they’re complying with all regional AML and counter-terrorist financing requirements.

About Jumio

When identity matters, trust Jumio. Jumio’s mission is to make the internet a safer place by protecting the ecosystems of businesses through cutting-edge online identity verification and authentication services that quickly and accurately connect a person’s online and real-world identities. Jumio’s end-to-end identity verification solutions fight fraud, maintain compliance and onboard good customers faster.

Leveraging advanced technology including augmented intelligence, AI, biometrics, machine learning, certified 3D liveness detection and human review, Jumio helps organizations meet regulatory compliance including KYC, AML and GDPR and definitively establish the digital identity of their customers. Jumio has verified more than 170 million identities issued by over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions. Jumio’s solutions are used by leading companies in the financial services, sharing economy, digital currency, retail, travel and online gaming sectors. Based in Palo Alto, Jumio operates globally with offices in the North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About ComplyAdvantage

ComplyAdvantage helps firms make intelligent risk decisions, faster. Providing data intelligence to help firms understand the risk of who they’re doing business with, while automating compliance and risk processes.

ComplyAdvantage take a new approach to building financial crime data by providing real-time insight into the risk of people and companies globally. Their technology allows them to spot tens of thousands of risk events from within millions of structured and unstructured data sources, every day. Providing a different approach to financial crime data with a modular solution which seamlessly integrates to help you automate and comply with Sanctions, AML and CTF regulations.

Founded in 2014, they now serve more than 350 clients across 45 countries and with a team of 160 people across regional hubs in London, New York, Singapore and Cluj. For more information, go to www.complyadvantage.com.

