Kiip Appoints 20 Year Industry Veteran Jason Lapp as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiip , a leading mobile marketing and monetization platform, today announced it has hired Jason Lapp as its new CEO. He has assumed day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join its Board of Directors. Mr. Lapp will be based in Kiip’s San Francisco office.

Mr. Lapp brings 20 years of media, marketing and advertising experience to his leadership of Kiip. Most recently he was the Chief Growth Officer at Kantar/WPP, home of the world's leading research, data and insights brands. He spent his last 13 years with that company in multiple executive roles, all focused on growing its marketing insights and strategy business.

“I’ve known Jason for some time and have watched his great work at Kantar very closely,” said Lars Leckie, Managing Director at Hummer Winblad and Kiip Board Member. “We’ve been in touch about having Jason join the board and working together on Kiip for months. Jason is well familiar with our business and excited about the potential from his interactions with the company and our clients and partners. We’re delighted to have him leading Kiip.”

Jason is a recognized leader in growth, business strategy and monetization. At Kantar he helped to advance the company’s go-to-market and growth strategies. During his tenure he was responsible for driving over $450M in new revenues, built and managed a $65M sales and marketing business and played a lead role in building a $100M digital media measurement business.

“Kiip has long pushed the vanguard of what brands and marketers can do in mobile, so I’m extremely excited to take this leadership position,” said Mr. Lapp. “Kiip partners have long enjoyed tremendous results from their work with the company, whether their KPIs are based on pure performance, enhancing loyalty, or any other kind of response. We look forward to introducing Kiip’s unique value-exchange model to even more mobile marketers as we continue to grow Kiip in the years to come.”

Mr. Lapp replaces Kiip founder and former CEO, Brian Wong, who departed his day-to-day role with the company in February and has been on an indefinite leave of absence to focus on a personal, legal matter.

The news first appeared in AdExchanger.

About Kiip

Kiip is the leading ad tech and data platform powering mobile advertising that people like. To date, Kiip has worked with more than 500 brands, including Coca-Cola, Kellogg’s, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and McDonald’s, and is integrated into more than 10,000 mobile apps. Founded in 2010, Kiip has raised more than $32 million in venture capital and is backed by Hummer Winblad, Relay Ventures, True Ventures, Verizon Ventures, U.S. Cellular, American Express Ventures, IPG and others. Connect with Kiip at www.kiip.me/audiences .

