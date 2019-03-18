Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Chromogenics AB (95/19)

Trading in Chromogenics AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is March 19, 2019.

Short name: CHRO BTA ISIN code: SE0012194462 Orderbook ID: 168035

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission.

For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on 08-503 000 50.