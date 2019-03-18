Lawsuit for Investors in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) against Directors announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed by a current investor in NYSE: GS shares against certain Goldman Sachs directors over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

The plaintiff alleges Goldman Sachs board of directors failed to respond to obvious warning signs in connection with the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (“1MDB”), including multiple contemporaneous exposés from highly reputable financial publications pointing out red flags and detailing the dubious aspects of these deals. The plaintiff alleges that between January 1, 2012 to the present Defendants failed to serve the best interests of Goldman and its shareholders.

By early 2014, the 1MDB bond offerings attracted the scrutiny of the Federal Reserve, which warned Goldman about its inadequate vetting of the deals and questioned why 1MDB had issued such large bond offerings when it appeared to already have been flush with cash. Beginning in 2015 and 2016, additional news reports were published regarding the endemic corruption of the 1MDB deals.

In late 2018, the full extent of Goldman’s exposure to the 1MDB scandal became apparent. Among other things, Goldman Sachs has been sued for $7.5 billion by the Malaysian government and the Federal Reserve and the New York Department of Financial Services, among other regulators, have opened investigations.

