Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund February 2019 Monthly Update

BOSTON, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the February 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund                                 

Ticker: USA   

Monthly Update, February, 2019      

Investment Approach:                                 

Fund Style: Large-Cap Core                          

Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:

Value Managers:

         Aristotle Capital Management, LLC  
         Macquarie Investment Management  
         Pzena Investment Management, LLC 
           
Growth Managers:  
         Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP    
         TCW Investment Management Company  

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

 
 (31.2% of equity portfolio) 
1Visa, Inc.2.3% 
2Adobe, Inc.2.2% 
3Amazon.com, Inc.2.1% 
4PayPal Holdings, Inc.2.1% 
5Alphabet, Inc.2.0% 
6salesforce.com, Inc.2.0% 
7Mondelez International, Inc.1.8% 
8Microsoft Corp.1.7% 
9Facebook, Inc.1.6% 
10Abbott Laboratories1.5% 
11Equinix, Inc.1.4% 
12Bank of America Corp.1.3% 
13American International Group, Inc.1.2% 
14Halliburton Co.1.2% 
15Lowe's Cos., Inc.1.2% 
16Home Depot, Inc.1.2% 
17Capital One Financial Corp.1.1% 
18Edison International1.1% 
19ServiceNow, Inc.1.1% 
20Merck & Co., Inc.1.1% 
Holdings are subject to change.  

Monthly Performance:

PerformanceNAVMarket PriceDiscount 
Beginning of month value$6.27$5.90-5.9% 
Distributions  
End of month value$6.47$6.08-6.0% 
Performance for month3.19%3.05%  
Performance year-to-date12.56%15.80%  

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions) 

 

Total$1,300.2 
Equities$1,293.6 
Percent Invested99.5% 
  

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* 

 

Information Technology21.6% 
Financials16.1% 
Health Care15.4% 
Consumer Discretionary12.7% 
Communication Services7.3% 
Industrials7.0% 
Consumer Staples6.0% 
Energy5.6% 
Real Estate3.7% 
Materials3.1% 
Utilities1.5% 
Total Market Value100.0% 
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). 
 

New Holdings

Baker Hughes a GE Co.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

PVH Corp.

Holdings Liquidated

Alliance Data Systems Corp.

BP PLC

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2018 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.                                  

The Liberty All-Star Equity Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously offer shares. The Fund trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker by using the Fund’s ticker symbol: USA. Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.’s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA member.

All data is as of February 28, 2019 unless otherwise noted.                         

                                   

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

libinfo@alpsinc.com

Logo.jpg

