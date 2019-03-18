Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. February 2019 Monthly Update

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

Ticker: ASG

Monthly Update, February, 2019

Investment Approach:

Fund Style: All-Cap Growth

Fund Strategy: Combines three growth style investment managers, each with a distinct capitalization focus (small-, mid- and large-cap) selected and continuously monitored by the Fund’s Investment Advisor.

Investment Managers:

Weatherbie Capital, LLC Small-Cap Growth Congress Asset Management Company, LLP Mid-Cap Growth Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP Large-Cap Growth

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

(30.4% of equity portfolio)

1 Chegg, Inc. 2.1% 2 Wayfair, Inc. 2.1% 3 FirstService Corp. 2.1% 4 HEICO Corp. 1.7% 5 Paylocity Holding Corp. 1.6% 6 Insulet Corp. 1.5% 7 Trade Desk, Inc. 1.5% 8 Visa, Inc. 1.4% 9 Ecolab, Inc. 1.4% 10 Equinix, Inc. 1.4% 11 FleetCor Technologies, Inc. 1.4% 12 Autodesk, Inc. 1.4% 13 Everbridge, Inc. 1.4% 14 Abbott Laboratories 1.4% 15 Yum! Brands, Inc. 1.4% 16 Microsoft Corp. 1.4% 17 Alphabet, Inc. 1.4% 18 Etsy, Inc. 1.3% 19 Walt Disney Co. 1.3% 20 NIKE, Inc. 1.2%

Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance:

Performance NAV Market Price Discount Beginning of month value $5.36 $4.95 -7.6 % Distributions – – End of month value $5.76 $5.35 -7.1 % Performance for month 7.46% 8.08% Performance year-to-date 18.82% 24.18%

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

Total $213.6 Equities $210.2 Percent Invested 98.4%

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology 30.0% Consumer Discretionary 21.0% Health Care 17.3% Industrials 12.7% Communication Services 4.3% Consumer Staples 4.2% Real Estate 3.5% Materials 3.3% Financials 3.3% Energy 0.4% Total Market Value 100.0%

*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings

Dermira, Inc.

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated

Alliance Data Systems Corp.

GTT Communications, Inc.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions and exercised all primary rights in the Fund’s rights offering. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2018 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously offer shares. The Fund trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker by using the Fund’s ticker symbol: USA. Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.’s affiliate ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., a FINRA member.

All data is as of February 28, 2019 unless otherwise noted.

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.

