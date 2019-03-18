18/03/2019 08:53:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 15

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    15.03.2019 BUYB     IE00BLSNMW37 2,900,001  USD      96,983,986    33.44274
Global
Buyback
Achievers
UCITS ETF

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
13
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11
11 Mar
DANSKE
Både Drusebjerg og Carnegie har virklig stor respekt i investor kredse.  Han har gang på gang ramt s..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Full Results from PhaseBio Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PB2452 Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session
2
BNP Paribas USA and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy launch “Team BNP Paribas Mac 1” in New York
3
DEFINE PCI study finds treatable cause for significant rates of residual ischemia in coronary stent patients
4
Kleinert to spotlight millennials at Bermuda NYC Forum
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, CORT, SVXY and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

09:09
Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
09:08
Net Asset Value(s)
09:02
Net Asset Value(s)
09:00
TLC Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase II Trial of TLC590 for Postsurgical Pain Management following Bunionectomy
09:00
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
09:00
Philips recognized for design excellence at the iF Design Awards 2019
08:55
Alm. Brand – Report on trading in Alm. Brand A/S shares by executives and their related parties
08:54
Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Chromogenics AB (95/19)
08:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 March 2019 09:27:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-18 10:27:19 - 2019-03-18 09:27:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY