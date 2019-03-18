Philips recognized for design excellence at the iF Design Awards 2019

March 18, 2019

Philips recognized for design excellence at the iF Design Awards 2019

Awards include prestigious iF Design Gold Award for endoscopy department transformation plan for Good Samaritan Hospital

Philips receives 22 awards in total, spanning innovations in personal and professional healthcare

Amsterdam, the Netherlands –

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that the company has received 22 prestigious awards at the iF Design Awards 2019 , including an iF Design Gold Award in the category ‘service and user experience design’ for its consulting project to plan the transformation of the endoscopy department at Good Samaritan Hospital , based in Suffern, New York (U.S.). With over 6,400 entries from 50 countries, the iF Design Awards are one of the world's most celebrated and valued design competitions.

“I’m proud of this recognition for our global design team,” said Sean Carney, Chief Design Officer and Business Leader Healthcare Transformation Services, Philips. “The examples highlighted by these awards – from design consulting projects spanning hospital departments, to medical imaging systems, to personal health propositions – demonstrate Philips’ leadership in health technology. In particular, our work with Good Samaritan Hospital shows the important role design can play in supporting healthcare providers to achieve the quadruple aim: improved outcomes, enhanced patient experience, increased staff satisfaction and lowered cost of care delivery.”

Philips received awards across categories including communication design, professional concept development, service and user experience design, and product design. Winning projects included an initiative to improve primary healthcare provision in Kenya, the development of a concept for a people-centric community hospital in the Middle East, and the design of new systems including the recently-introduced Incisive CT platform and the DigitalDiagnost C90 digital radiography system .

Improving the entire end-to-end endoscopy experience

Philips worked closely with Good Samaritan Hospital, a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth), developing and validating a new design that will transform the hospital’s endoscopy department. By designing an optimal flow, the team developed a department layout that supports an ideal patient experience, future growth, and improved productivity. The iF Design Award jury cited the project’s highly professional service design process, which bridged organizational silos to benefit both the patient and staff experience, as well as improving efficiency.

