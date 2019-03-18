Pulse8 extends the Utility and Technology of its powerful analytic engine, Illumin8 Active Intelligence™ platform

NASHVILLE, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse8, part of Veradigm™, an Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) business unit, the first – and ONLY one with a patent pending – healthcare analytics and technology company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of Risk Adjustment, Quality Management, and Pharmacy Benefit Management programs, proudly debuted several significant enhancements to its illumin8 Solution Suite this quarter – most notably, the advent of an ACO-specific module to their flagship risk adjustment solution as well as the implementation of Pulse Alerts across its customer base of innovative health plans and at-risk providers.

Pulse Alerts are yet another embodiment of the advanced illumin8 Active Intelligence platform that Pulse8 announced at last year’s RISE Nashville Summit. Now implemented at various health plans across the country, Pulse Alerts radically transform data analysis from a reactive and laborious data mining exercise to a proactive and insightful process.

“Why wait and wonder what has changed? Why insist on continuously checking to see how you’re tracking against benchmarks?” said Scott Stratton, MPH, Chief Data Scientist and Vice President of Product Analytics at Pulse8. “Our new Pulse Alerts feature will notify you when key metrics are in jeopardy and if action is warranted. All you have to do is simply set the parameters on your Key Performance Indicators and the system will alert you whenever one of those metrics is off kilter – or monitor your KPIs through your own personalized Pulse Page.”

Pulse8 is also extending its analytic support of risk relationships for and with provider groups that have established an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) through its risk adjustment analytics solution, Calcul8™, and its provider engagement platform, Collabor8™. Whether taking on risk as an ACO or delegating risk to an affiliated medical group, this expanded functionality will provide greater visibility into risk scores, benchmark adherence, and provider performance.

“Our new ACO-specific module monitors one’s progress to shared savings caps and risk score-based payments – while calculating how best to reach the goal line,” said Eric Hedrick, Director of ACO Products at Pulse8. “We calculate the value of closing each gap and identify the members and providers with whom to engage. Our new module assesses cost drivers and monitors provider performance, so you can minimize network leakage and optimally deploy educational resources.”

“Pulse8 is continually enhancing our solutions and augmenting our value proposition,” explained Pulse8 CEO, John Criswell. “Another exciting development has been the marriage of Quality and Risk Adjustment Gaps within our Collabor8 platform. In tandem with our patent-pending Dynamic Intervention Planning, our customers now benefit from a level of coordination when pursuing open gaps in documentation, coding, and quality that minimizes administrative waste and provider abrasion – and optimizes return on investment.”

Pulse8 will be a Platinum Sponsor at this week’s 13th-Annual RISE Nashville Summit. Visit Pulse8 in Booth #3 to talk with subject matter experts about these exciting new developments or schedule a demo by contacting Scott Filiault, Pulse8 Chief Revenue Officer, at (732) 570-9095 or Scott.Filiault@Pulse8.com .

About Pulse8

Pulse8 is a Healthcare Analytics and Technology Company delivering complete visibility into the efficacy of your Risk Adjustment, Quality, and Pharmacy Benefit Management programs. We enable health plans and providers to eliminate waste and achieve the greatest financial impact in the Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and ACA Commercial markets as well as with Value-Based Payment models for Medicare. Our advanced analytic methodologies and flexible business intelligence tools offer real-time visibility into member behavior and provider performance. Pulse8’s Illumin8 Active Intelligence™ platform offers a suite of uniquely pragmatic solutions that are powered by our patent-pending Dynamic Intervention Planning to deliver the most cost-effective and appropriate interventions for closing gaps in documentation, coding, and quality. For more company information or to schedule a demo, please contact Scott Filiault at (732) 570-9095 or scott.filiault@pulse8.com .

About Veradigm

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services business that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools for clinical workflow, research, analytics, and media. Our solutions are designed to help key healthcare stakeholders to improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery - from biopharma to health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. That is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit www.veradigmhealth.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Allscripts Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com , Twitter , YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog .

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors :

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com