The American Indian College Fund Honors 36 Native American Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship Recipients

Denver, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund and the Coca-Cola Foundation honored 36 Native American scholarship recipients at its 2018-19 Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship banquet in Billings, Montana.

The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded nearly $5 million to the College Fund since 1990, helping more than 375 Native American students attend college. Tribal college students who are the first in their families to attend college are eligible for the scholarship. It is renewable throughout the students’ tribal college careers if they maintain a 3.0 grade point average and are active in campus and community life.

The following tribal college and university students were honored:

Aaniiih Nakoda College, Rose Mary Antone

Bay Mills Community College, Alea Ward

Blackfeet Community College, Janet Blackweasel

Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Lisa Jackson

Chief Dull Knife College, Bryan Harris

College of Menominee Nation, Anthony Chevalier

College of the Muscogee Nation, Tevin Phillips

Diné College, Kathleen Begay

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Curtis Rainey

Fort Peck Community College, Jeromy Azure, Jr.

Haskell Indian Nations University, Thomas Berryhill

Ilisagvik College, Sarah Chagnon

Institute of American Indian Arts, Lashawn Medicine Horn

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, Terri Curtis

Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, David Butler

Leech Lake Tribal College, Candace Jacobs

Little Big Horn College, Kimberly Fourstar

Little Priest Tribal College Kylie McKinley

Navajo Technical University, Loren Tsosie

Nebraska Indian Community College, Vandy Merrick

Northwest Indian College, Michael Howling Wolf

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Tammy Hammer

Oglala Lakota College, Tada Vargas

Oglala Lakota College, Lindsay Masquat

Red Lake Nation College, Rhianna Cloud

Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, Lynette Smith

Salish Kootenai College, Annie Evans

Sinte Gleska University, Sarah Zephier

Sisseton Wahpeton College, Mickala Barnett

Sitting Bull College, Kaylie Trottier

Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Victoria Nofchissey

Stone Child College, Kendal Chandler

Tohono O'odham Community College, Stephanie Begay-Garcia

Turtle Mountain Community College, Raeann Morin

United Tribes Technical College, Brittany Whitebird

White Earth Tribal and Community College, Candace Potter

