The American Indian College Fund Honors 36 Native American Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship Recipients

Denver, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Indian College Fund and the Coca-Cola Foundation honored 36 Native American scholarship recipients at its 2018-19 Coca-Cola First Generation Scholarship banquet in Billings, Montana.
The Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded nearly $5 million to the College Fund since 1990, helping more than 375 Native American students attend college. Tribal college students who are the first in their families to attend college are eligible for the scholarship. It is renewable throughout the students’ tribal college careers if they maintain a 3.0 grade point average and are active in campus and community life.
The following tribal college and university students were honored:
- Aaniiih Nakoda College, Rose Mary Antone
- Bay Mills Community College, Alea Ward
- Blackfeet Community College, Janet Blackweasel
- Cankdeska Cikana Community College, Lisa Jackson
- Chief Dull Knife College, Bryan Harris
- College of Menominee Nation, Anthony Chevalier
- College of the Muscogee Nation, Tevin Phillips
- Diné College, Kathleen Begay
- Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, Curtis Rainey
- Fort Peck Community College, Jeromy Azure, Jr.
- Haskell Indian Nations University, Thomas Berryhill
- Ilisagvik College, Sarah Chagnon
- Institute of American Indian Arts, Lashawn Medicine Horn
- Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College, Terri Curtis
- Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwa Community College, David Butler
- Leech Lake Tribal College, Candace Jacobs
- Little Big Horn College, Kimberly Fourstar
- Little Priest Tribal College Kylie McKinley
- Navajo Technical University, Loren Tsosie
- Nebraska Indian Community College, Vandy Merrick
- Northwest Indian College, Michael Howling Wolf
Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Tammy Hammer
Oglala Lakota College, Tada Vargas
Oglala Lakota College, Lindsay Masquat
Red Lake Nation College, Rhianna Cloud
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College, Lynette Smith
Salish Kootenai College, Annie Evans
Sinte Gleska University, Sarah Zephier
Sisseton Wahpeton College, Mickala Barnett
Sitting Bull College, Kaylie Trottier
Southwestern Indian Polytechnic Institute, Victoria Nofchissey
Stone Child College, Kendal Chandler
Tohono O'odham Community College, Stephanie Begay-Garcia
Turtle Mountain Community College, Raeann Morin
United Tribes Technical College, Brittany Whitebird
White Earth Tribal and Community College, Candace Potter
