The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DBVT, CVS, CTL and USX

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT)

Class Period: February 14, 2018 to December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2019

According to the complaint, DBV Technologies S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DBV Technologies' Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Viaskin Peanut failed to provide the FDA with sufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls; (2) consequently, DBV Technologies voluntarily withdrew the BLA for Viaskin Peanut; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about DBV Technologies' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the DBVT lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/dbv-technologies-s-a-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS)

Class Period: May 21, 2015 to February 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period CVS Health Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CVS Health’s financial condition and expected earnings were deteriorating as a result of rising costs and poor results associated with the Omnicare Acquisition; and (ii) as a result, CVS Health’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CVS lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cvs-health-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL)

Class Period: May 10, 2018 to March 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

During the class period, CenturyLink, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CenturyLink had undisclosed material weaknesses in its internal controls over revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with its Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition; (2) consequently, CenturyLink would delay the filing of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 despite initially reporting those financial results in a press release dated February 13, 2019; and (3) as a result, CenturyLink’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the CTL lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/centurylink-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress’s dedicated division; (2) (a) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected and, as a result, (b) utilization and driver retention and hiring were being negatively affected, and as a result, (c) U.S. Xpress’s dedicated accounts, including one large account, were being negatively impacted; and as a result, (d) U.S. Xpress’s OTR division was providing continued support to the dedicated division; (3) (a) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events; and as a result (b) U.S. Xpress’s insurance claim expense was understated; and (4) U.S. Xpress’s cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the Company’s internal expectations.

Get additional information about the USX lawsuit: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

