The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Securities of Concordia International Corp. -- CXRXF, CXRX

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of securities of Concordia International Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXRXF) (NASDAQ:CXRX):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP. SECURITIES FROM JANUARY 6, 2016 THROUGH AUGUST 12, 2016, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that a hearing will be held on June 25, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. before the Honorable Richard M. Berman, United States District Judge of the Southern District of New York, 500 Pearl Street, Court Room 17B, New York, New York 10007-1312, for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $9,250,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for an award of attorneys’ fees of up to thirty percent (30%) of the Settlement Amount, reimbursement of expenses of not more than $385,000, and an incentive payment to Lead Plaintiff of not more than $5,000, should be approved; and (4) whether this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated December 20, 2018 (the “Stipulation”).

If you purchased Concordia International Corp. (“Concordia”) securities on a United States Exchange (shares purchased on a Canadian exchange are ineligible for compensation from the Settlement) during the period from January 6, 2016 and August 12, 2016, both dates inclusive (the “Settlement Class Period”), your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Concordia securities. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (“Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release Form, you may obtain copies by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Concordia International Corp. Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net, or going to the website, www.strategicclaims.net. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form postmarked no later than May 29, 2019 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than June 4, 2019, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who have not requested exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel’s request for an award of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and award to Lead Plaintiff must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than May 28, 2019, to each of the following:

Clerk of the Court United States District Court Southern District of New York 500 Pearl Street New York, New York 10007-1312 LEAD COUNSEL: Jacob A. Goldberg, Esq. THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A. 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440 Jenkintown, PA 19046 COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANTS: Peter A. Stokes, Esq. NORTON ROSE FULBRIGHT US LLP 98 San Jacinto Boulevard, Suite 1100 Austin, TX 78701-4255

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

Jacob A. Goldberg, Esq.

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 440

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Tel: 215-600-2817

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK’S OFFICE REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: February 28, 2019

__________________________________

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK