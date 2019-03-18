18/03/2019 20:21:48

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2018

SARASOTA, Fla., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCQB: UNIR or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights

  • Net Sales increase 1.4% to $99,560,721

  • Net Income increases to $1,246,797 versus loss in prior year

  • Loss per Common Share ($0.10) versus prior year loss of ($0.17)

Overview 

Net Sales

Net Sales for the Fiscal Year ended December 30, 2018 increased to $99,560,721 or 1.4% versus the $98,138,060 recorded in the prior year.  Of our two principal business segments, automotive (66.2% of total Net Sales) declined .04% versus the prior year.  Our US automotive operations increased 3.3% versus last year and our UK operations declined 1.9%. The principal reason for the improvement in our US automotive business was increased penetration of sales to major seating manufacturers serving the automotive OEMs.  The UK decline (70.9% of total automotive business segment sales) was due to a sluggish economic environment in Europe.

Our Industrial business segment (33.8% of total Net Sales—including Contract sales) increased 5.3% versus the prior year.  Our US operations comprised approximately 82.6% of this business segment and was responsible for all the gains. Strength in the US economy, primarily in heavy equipment seating applications as well as market share gains in the non-automotive transportation, hospitality and healthcare areas, drove the improved performance versus last year.

“Fiscal 2018 was a challenging year for us particularly in the UK where we experienced significant economic headwinds.  However, it has been a year of progress in many areas as we have achieved success in strategic objectives.  We repositioned our product offerings to focus on higher margins, we made marked improvement in simplifying our manufacturing capabilities and we have our Operating Expenses well in control.  We still have work to do but we are much better positioned to weather any economic scenario going into Fiscal 2019,” said Howard R. Curd, Chief Executive Officer.

Net Income (Loss)

Net Income in Fiscal 2018 was $1,246,797 versus a loss of $107,213 in the prior year.  From an operational perspective, Operating Income was $3,037,953 versus $4,544,835 recorded in the prior year, a decline of 33.2%.  In addition to the impairment loss included in other operating expense mentioned below, the primary reason for the decline was a contraction in Gross Profit margins to 17.0% this year versus 18.8% in Fiscal 2017. We have taken corrective action to improve margins by focusing on higher margined product lines by repositioning our manufacturing capabilities away from lower margin lines and cutting costs in this important area. This cost us some revenue in the short-term but will benefit automotive margins in the future.  Further, although automotive will continue to be our principal business segment, we are bolstering our presence in the higher margin Industrial segment primarily through research and development enhancements focusing on product integrity and consumer appealing applications.  Raw material increases continue to be a challenge particularly passing them on to customers in the automotive segment.  Our objective is to move prices as cost increases are incurred with the realization that some of the increases must be absorbed through operational efficiencies. 

A continued focus is on control of Operating Expenses and this year we recorded a decline in expenses as a percentage of Net Sales to 14.0% versus 14.8% just two years ago.  Included in the Operating Expenses in Fiscal 2018 was a non-cash charge for an impairment loss on equipment of $510,230 related to the repositioning of manufacturing changes within our UK operations as part of our focus on higher margin product lines.  Excluding the non-cash, non-recurring charge, Operating Expenses as a percentage of Net Sales would have been reduced to 13.4%.

Offsetting the decline in Operating Income in 2018 was a sharp reduction in our Tax Provision from 2017. During Fiscal 2017, we wrote down US deferred tax assets to reflect a reduction in the marginal tax rate to 21% from 34%.  This was a non-recurring transaction.

Loss Per Common Share

Net Loss Allocable to Common Shareholders declined $1,242,944 in Fiscal 2018 to $1,859,186 from $3,102,130 last year. The decline of $1,754,500 in Income Before Tax Provision was offset by the decline of $3,108,510 in the tax provision. Preferred stock dividend in Fiscal 2018 was $3,105,983 versus $2,994,917 in the prior. The weighted average shares outstanding were moderately lower at 18,690,030 as compared to 18,704,773 in the previous year. Loss Per Common Share was ($0.10) versus ($0.17) in Fiscal 2017.

For further details, see the Consolidated Statements of Operations in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on March 18, 2019.  The Company will have comments on the year in an earnings conference call on March 19, 2019 at 9:00 am (EDT).

Persons wishing to access the conference call may do so by dialing 866-548-4713 (U.S.) and 323-794-2093 (International) and using the ID #1070721. Howard F. Curd, President, will discuss our earnings on the call and will be available for questions. The call will also be available by logging on to www.uniroyalglobal.com and accessing the webcast link (https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133680) in the investor relations section.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning March 19, through June 19, 2019 by calling 844-512-2921 (US) or 412-317-6671 (International) and using Pin #1070721. The webcast will be archived on www.uniroyalglobal.com in the investor relations section until March 19, 2020.

About Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.:

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc

. (UNIR) is a leading manufacturer of vinyl-coated fabrics that are durable, stain resistant, cost-effective alternatives to leather, cloth and other synthetic fabric coverings. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.’s revenue in 2018 was derived 66.2% from the automotive industry and approximately 33.8% from the recreational, industrial, indoor and outdoor furnishings, hospitality and healthcare markets. Our primary brand names include Naugahyde®, BeautyGard®, Flame Blocker™, Spirit Millennium®, Ambla®, Amblon®, Velbex®, Cirroflex®, Plastolene® and Vynide®.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “planned,” “estimated” and “potential” and words of similar import, as well as all references to the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.’s current expectations. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the Company are not guarantees of future performance and that a variety of factors could cause the Company´s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company´s forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties which may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company´s business include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to economic conditions, uncertainties relating to customer plans and commitments, the pricing and availability of equipment, materials and inventories, currency fluctuations, technological developments, performance issues with suppliers, economic growth, delays in testing of new products, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations, the Company’s dependence on key personnel, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights, the effectiveness of cost-reduction plans, rapid technology changes and the highly competitive environment in which the Company operates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. Public Relations

:

TTC Group, Inc.

Vic Allgeier, 646-290-6400

vic@ttcominc.com

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

    
    

ASSETS

December 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017

CURRENT ASSETS

   
Cash and cash equivalents$1,028,841  $1,267,319 
Accounts receivable, net 12,422,330   15,167,468 
Inventories, net 19,460,260   19,769,662 
Other current assets 965,520   846,362 
Related party receivable 20,118   37,116 
Total Current Assets 33,897,069   37,087,927 

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

 18,878,949   17,289,058 

OTHER ASSETS

   
Intangible assets 3,217,997   3,295,896 
Goodwill 1,079,175   1,079,175 
Other long-term assets 3,693,367   3,902,246 
Total Other Assets 7,990,539   8,277,317 

TOTAL ASSETS

$60,766,557  $62,654,302 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

   

CURRENT LIABILITIES

   
Checks issued in excess of bank balance$855,210  $686,640 
Lines of credit 19,325,116   19,340,468 
Current maturities of long-term debt 1,369,967   1,155,490 
Current maturities of capital lease obligations 388,862   408,425 
Accounts payable 9,335,235   10,358,761 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,326,291   3,594,684 
Related party obligation 84,154   286,955 
Current portion of postretirement benefit liability - health and life 139,095   143,287 
Total Current Liabilities 34,823,930   35,974,710 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

   
Long-term debt, less current portion 3,967,754   2,467,433 
Capital lease obligations, less current portion 109,446   531,218 
Related party lease financing obligation 2,613,717   2,153,327 
Long-term debt to related parties 2,990,655   2,765,655 
Postretirement benefit liability - health and life, less current portion 2,101,892   2,547,076 
Other long-term liabilities 653,653   822,492 
Total Long-Term Liabilities 12,437,117   11,287,201 
Total Liabilities 47,261,047   47,261,911 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

   
Preferred units, Series A UEP Holdings, LLC, 200,000 units issued and outstanding ($100 issue price) 617,571   617,571 
Preferred units, Series B UEP Holdings, LLC, 150,000 units issued and outstanding ($100 issue price) 463,179   463,179 
Preferred stock, Uniroyal Global (Europe) Limited, 50 shares issued and outstanding ($1.51 stated value) 75   75 
Common stock, 95,000,000 shares authorized ($.001 par value) 18,690,030 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 18,690   18,690 
Additional paid-in capital 35,244,770   34,944,972 
Accumulated deficit (22,136,130)  (20,276,944)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (702,645)  (375,152)
Total Stockholders' Equity 13,505,510   15,392,391 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$60,766,557  $62,654,302 
        

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 
    
 

Years Ended

 

December 30, 2018

 

December 31, 2017

    

NET SALES

$99,560,721  $98,138,060 
    

COST OF GOODS SOLD

 82,622,952   79,726,380 
    
Gross Profit 16,937,769   18,411,680 
    

OPERATING EXPENSES:

   
Selling 4,697,627   5,113,726 
General and administrative 7,038,725   6,812,448 
Research and development 1,653,234   1,940,671 
Other operating expenses 510,230   - 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 13,899,816   13,866,845 
    
Operating Income 3,037,953   4,544,835 
    

OTHER EXPENSE:

   
Interest and other debt related expense (1,886,886)  (1,654,719)
Other expense (96,662)  (81,211)
Net Other Expense (1,983,548)  (1,735,930)
    

INCOME BEFORE TAX PROVISION

 1,054,405   2,808,905 
    

TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)

 (192,392)  2,916,118 
    

NET INCOME (LOSS)

 1,246,797   (107,213)
    
Preferred stock dividend (3,105,983)  (2,994,917)

NET LOSS ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$(1,859,186) $(3,102,130)
    

LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:

   
Basic$(0.10) $(0.17)
Diluted$(0.10) $(0.17)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:

   
Basic 18,690,030   18,704,773 
Diluted 18,690,030   18,704,773 
        

New Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
08:40
GOMX
SAS's emmision overtegnet så de regner med 15MUSD i provenu samlet - godt nyt for GOMSpace hvis de k..
14
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
14
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
08:58
BAVA
For mig virker det ret underligt at udmelding fra FDA om ydereligere 3mdr mere behandlingstid bliver..
11
15 Mar
PNDORA
Det forhold, at Pandora på trods af negativ analyse fra Carnegie og udbetaling af udbytte har holdt ..
11
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
2
UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
3
AzurRx BioPharma Announces Presentation on Its Positive Phase II Data in MS1819-SD in Chronic Pancreatitis at the 2019 Digestive Disease Week Conference
4
BREAKING NEWS-Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com teamed Up with Injury Center of MD and expanded their Consultant Businesses to Include Legal Investigations and Legal Research Services
5
Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page

Latest news

20:57
ValueSetters Announces Positive Operating Profit and Shareholder Conference Call
20:57
CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- Century Next Financial Corporation Reports 2018 Yearend Results
20:53
Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results; Digital Now℠ Powering Growth
20:46
aTyr Pharma to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 25th
20:45
Liquidia Technologies Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock
20:45
Abeona Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
20:30
Dermira Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
20:30
ACM Research Introduces New Tools for Advanced Metal Plating
20:28
Amyris Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Announces Signing of $300 Million Definitive Cannabinoid Agreement

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 March 2019 21:15:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-18 22:15:27 - 2019-03-18 21:15:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY