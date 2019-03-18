18/03/2019 03:32:17

UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When global real estate corporation JLL sought a technologically advanced procurement system to process third party spend and drive new value across the organization, they chose JAGGAER. JLL selected JAGGAER’s industry lauded Sourcing and Contract Lifecycle Management for a complete digital transformation that promises to deliver bottom line revenue, and cost savings for clients, through increased supply chain transparency.

According to JLL, Procurement is a significant corporate driver in this initiative. “We have to be able to approach the market with a stand-out offer right across the property lifecycle, from acquisition to disposal. This goes far beyond price, our customers are looking for a clear value-add and technology plays a fundamental role, first in creating value for them, and then demonstrating that we are delivering value,” says David McBride, Transformation & Strategy Director for JLL’s Supply Chain Management and Procurement Team across EMEA, who is deeply involved with the process.

JAGGAER was chosen because of the solution’s ability to manage complex sourcing scenarios across the business and support a variety of global business needs. “It is really important that our technology partners have global reach so that we can fully leverage our scale, streamline processes and have full transparency and auditability,” says McBride. “It therefore made sense to opt for a one-stop-shop spend management and procurement solution that could be rolled out globally, allowing us to tap into consistent data about global supply markets, while at the same time taking account of regional variations,” he adds.

JLL began their transformative journey with a mandate to replace multiple disparate platforms located around the world with a single solution, designed to manage complex sourcing scenarios. “Demonstrating to clients that we are managing procurement and the supply chain with robust processes that are transparent and auditable, and which mitigate risk, gives JLL an additional edge in a competitive market. The technology, training and support provided by JAGGAER to our sourcing professionals worldwide is an important element in achieving that goal,” says McBride. EMEA was the first JLL region to get the system adopted, ran the first event and hosted the first reverse auction.

Additionally, JAGGAER provides JLL with the ability to rate suppliers in terms of contract performance across a range of criteria including quality, health, safety and costs. Trend data compiled over time allows JLL to develop a scorecard providing accurate insights into the supply network, enabling JLL to make fact-based decisions and advise clients more effectively.

“JAGGAER streamlines the entire process from the outset, enabling a seamless, transparent and auditable process from onboarding through to contracting,” says McBride. This is important for many clients, especially in sectors such as banking and insurance, who need to be able to demonstrate compliance and security to regulators and auditors,” he adds.

“A global professional services and investment management company like JLL has specific needs that can only be met with a spend management solution like JAGGAER. We have invested in learning and developing industry focused solutions to manage complex procurement scenarios, and will be bringing more innovations, like Artificial Intelligence with natural language processing into the equation as we roll out our advanced JAGGAER ONE platform,” says Robert Bonavito, CEO of JAGGAER.

JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 90,000 (as of December 31, 2018).

About JAGGAER: Global Spend Management Solutions

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2,000 customers connected to a network of 3.7 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in North America, Latin America, throughout Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking and intelligent workflow capabilities. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and analyzing the market. Our solution suites are trusted by the world’s largest manufacturing, education, health care, retail, consumer package goods, logistics, construction, utilities companies and public service organizations. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 38 patents–more than any other spend management company.

www.JAGGAER.com

To join the conversation, please visit our blog at https://JAGGAER.com/blog/ or follow us on Twitter @JaggaerPro

MEDIA CONTACT:

stevenjlundin@bigfrontier.com

312-602-2434

Jaggaer Logo FINAL PANTONE.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Mar
VWS
Til orientering. Først mange tak for den meget store opbakning der har lydt her på EI! Selv efter 3 ..
37
13 Mar
 
Skam dig selv. Jeg synes faktisk dit udsagn er urimeligt. Vedkommende har i god tro købt lidt aktier..
15
12 Mar
DANSKE
Finans bringer i dag en liste over de højest gagerede bankfolk i EU   5000 tjener over 1 mio.€ (hera..
15
14 Mar
BA
Elliot.Blot for info så har jeg cirka 14.000 timer på 737 serien og der er altid problemer når en ty..
13
14 Mar
DANSKE
Danske Bank er sværd at værdiansætte set i forhold til den situation som Danske Bank befinder sig i...
12
13 Mar
ZEAL
Der er nogle enkelt punkter som jeg har noteret mig under læsningen af Årsrapporten 2018 samt de sen..
12
13 Mar
VELO
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organ-transplantation-market-to-ascent-exponentially-at-98..
11
12 Mar
NOVO-B
Novo er nu tæt på et pas på område for de kortsigetede. Så jeg vil være OBS på, om købssignalerne æn..
11
11 Mar
DANSKE
Både Drusebjerg og Carnegie har virklig stor respekt i investor kredse.  Han har gang på gang ramt s..
11
15 Mar
ZEAL
Jeg har nu svar fra CFO Mats Blom. Han oplyser at de kliniske og regulatoriske milepæle (samlet udvi..
10

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Full Results from PhaseBio Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PB2452 Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session
2
BNP Paribas USA and the John McEnroe Tennis Academy launch “Team BNP Paribas Mac 1” in New York
3
DEFINE PCI study finds treatable cause for significant rates of residual ischemia in coronary stent patients
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ZIV, CORT, SVXY and BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Kleinert to spotlight millennials at Bermuda NYC Forum

Latest news

04:30
CP Kelco Launches New Global Brand and Website Focused on “Unlocking Nature-Powered Success”
03:32
UPDATE – JLL Leverages Procurement for Value Driver in Global Digital Transformation Powered by JAGGAER Spend Management Solutions
03:19
Breaking News-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield, their Founder/CEO Just Updated their New Henrietta Lacks, LLC and Hela Cell-Legal Defense Fund-GoFundMe Page
17 Mar
BREAKING NEWS-Dr. Keenan Cofield, Henrietta Lacks, LLC, & .Com teamed Up with Injury Center of MD and expanded their Consultant Businesses to Include Legal Investigations and Legal Research Services
17 Mar
DEFINE PCI study finds treatable cause for significant rates of residual ischemia in coronary stent patients
17 Mar
PRF: Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in February 2019
17 Mar
Full Results from PhaseBio Phase 1 Clinical Trial of PB2452 Published in the New England Journal of Medicine and Presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 68th Annual Scientific Session
17 Mar
Statement by Penn Credit and Don Donagher Denying All Charges in Federal Indictment
17 Mar
Kleinert to spotlight millennials at Bermuda NYC Forum

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 March 2019 05:20:47
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-18 06:20:47 - 2019-03-18 05:20:47 - 1000 - Website: OKAY