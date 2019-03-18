18/03/2019 12:23:59

Vodafone Idea signs next-generation LTE rollout deal with Nokia to improve coverage and deliver superior data experience

  • Nokia's best-in-class equipment and professional services will be used to expand the operator's future-ready LTE network and provide overall improved network experience to subscribers

18 March 2019

New Delhi, India - Vodafone Idea Limited has partnered with Nokia to roll out its next generation, future ready LTE network across multiple service areas. As part of the agreement, Nokia will deploy state-of-the art telecom equipment, including Single RAN Advanced, massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) and small cells. These deployments will enable Vodafone Idea subscribers to enjoy higher-bandwidth applications and services.

Nokia's Single RAN solution will enable Vodafone Idea Ltd. to simplify its network installation and management. The deployment of massive MIMO technology will enhance capacity and speed. Further, the installation of Nokia's small cells will supplement operator's macro network and ensure improved coverage and capacity, both indoors and outdoors, in line with the HetNet architecture to enable their next generation networks.

Vodafone Idea Limited is also deploying Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSR) to make the most productive use of the spectrum and is extensively utilizing UBR radios to further lower opex per site and ease the deployment challenges.

Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea Ltd. said, "Vodafone Idea is undertaking the world's biggest telecom network integration in India and creating India's most advanced, secure and cost-efficient network. Extensive use of UBRs, DSRs, m-MIMOs and HetNets are key to our plan in this integration exercise, and we are very happy to partner with Nokia to deploy these futuristic, next generation technologies to prepare a future-proof network for the digital era."

Sanjay Malik, Senior Vice President and Head of India, at Nokia, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Vodafone Idea on this crucial initiative to expand their LTE network and ensure it is future ready for 5G. Their subscribers will experience a much-improved mobile broadband network and will be able to enjoy high-bandwidth consuming applications and services. Our field-proven equipment and world-class professional services will together ensure that Vodafone Idea's subscribers experience the best-in-class network."

Overview of the solution part of the deployment:

  • Massive MIMO uses two transmit and two receive antennas to double the capacity

  • Nokia Single RAN Advanced simplifies networks making it easier for the service provider to install and maintain networks

  • Small cells help service providers to cost-effectively enhance capacity and coverage

  • Nokia Professional services help in the efficient implementation, planning and program management of the deployment

Did you know?

Nokia Single RAN Advanced solution can cut an operator's base station site's carbon dioxide emissions by 70% and total cost of ownership by 30% when compared to an LTE overlay solution.

Resources:

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 5.7 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.           nokia.com   

 

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Manisha Singh

Nokia Media Relations

Phone: +91 8376922734

E-mail: manisha.singh@nokia.com

Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

 

Vodafone Idea signs next-generation LTE rollout deal with Nokia to improve coverage and deliver superior data experience

