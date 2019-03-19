ABM and AEG Renew Partnership at Landmark Southern California Venues

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced it will continue its partnership with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, in providing janitorial services for five of AEG’s premier West Coast facilities: STAPLES Center, Microsoft Theater, Pechanga Arena San Diego, Dignity Health Sports Park and L.A. LIVE.

“In renewing our partnership with AEG, we understand that AEG is entrusting us to service these world-class facilities. It is our responsibility and privilege to help ensure that these venues offer exceptional experiences for all guests and event staff, and we take it very seriously,” said Rene Jacobsen, Executive Vice President and President of Business & Industry at ABM.

This renewal underscores the confidence AEG places in ABM, as well as the productivity AEG has been able to achieve with a facility solutions partner like ABM, who can flex with its needs. STAPLES Center, for example, celebrated the hosting of its 200th “double header” in 2018. [ Watch the video here! ] This amazing milestone was possible in part because of ABM’s quick turn-around of the venue between events.

“We are proud of our longstanding relationship with ABM,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “We partner with ABM in Southern California, across the U.S., and around the globe because they continually demonstrate that our success is their success. ABM is a best-in-class partner that helps us create exceptional experiences at our facilities for our fans and guests.”

For more information about ABM’s offerings for sports and entertainment facilities, visit https://www.abm.com/sports-entertainment/ .

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and approximately 140,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world, including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high- profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

