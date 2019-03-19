19/03/2019 12:01:56

Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Host the Fortis Energy Exchange – March 21, 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. (“Fortis”) will host the Fortis Energy Exchange in partnership with the Canadian Electricity Association, Edison Electric Institute, Canadian Gas Association, and the American Gas Association in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The theme of the day is “Driving Energy: Important Perspectives on the Gas and Electric Sectors in North America” and will include dialogue between industry leaders on the most important issues facing the sectors.

The keynote speaker is Thomas Kuhn, President of the Edison Electric Institute. Mr. Kuhn will be sharing his perspective on “Delivering North America’s Energy Future”.  As part of the agenda Fortis President and CEO Barry Perry will lead a panel titled “Our Collective Energy Vision” which will include executives from the Canadian Gas Association, Canadian Electricity Association, American Gas Association and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

Event Details:

Thursday, March 21, 2019

7:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

One King West Hotel, 1 King Street W, Toronto, Ontario

For a detailed agenda and to learn more, visit www.fortisenergyexchange.com

Media interested in attending are asked to contact Karen McCarthy.

A .pdf version of this press release is available at https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f026e48b-010a-4af4-9b0e-fa9fa2fbc527 

Media Enquiries

Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of C$53 billion as at December 31, 2018. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.

Fortis_L.jpg

Related content
15 Feb - 
Fortis Inc. Files 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
15 Feb - 
Fortis Inc. Reports Strong 2018 Results¹
14 Feb - 
Fortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2019
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:01 FTS
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Host the Fortis Energy Exchange – March 21, 2019
15 Feb FTS
Fortis Inc. Files 2018 Year-End Disclosure Documents
15 Feb FTS
Fortis Inc. Reports Strong 2018 Results¹
14 Feb FTS
Fortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2019
07 Feb FTS
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on February 15 to Discuss 2018 Annual Results
28 Jan FTS
Fortis to Sell Its Interest in the Waneta Expansion Hydroelectric Project in British Columbia
17 Jan FTS
Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on February 15 to Discuss 2018 Annual Results
10 Dec FTS
Fortis Inc. Re-Establishes At-The-Market Equity Program
30 Nov FTS
Fortis Donates $500,000 to Set the Stage Capital Campaign
28 Nov FTS
Fortis Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividends - 2019

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HPV Vaccine Mandate Ill-Advised, States Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)
2
Jumio Partners with ComplyAdvantage to Reduce AML Risk Exposure
3
Global Gaming’s X2 Games Announces the Launch of Pre-Orders for its Cutting-Edge Amazon Alexa Powered Board Game St. Noire
4
Validated with Microsoft Skype for Business, Patton Delivers Cloud-Powered Integration
5
BOXX Showcases Data Science Workstation and Other Solutions at GTC

Related stock quotes

Fortis Inc 36.62 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

12:17
Net Asset Value(s)
12:15
Image Protect Announces Upcoming Launch of World’s Largest Digital Image Monetization Platform
12:15
Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results on April 3, 2019
12:10
Sovrin Network Now Ready for Digital Credential Issuers
12:10
BRIDGE Energy Group’s 2019 Utility Technology Survey Finds Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) Initiatives Have Reached a Tipping Point
12:09
Loftware Spectrum is Integrated with Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace
12:05
Mobivity Selected to Drive Sales and Frequency at Kahala Brands-Owned Blimpie Restaurants
12:05
RigNet and CertifiedSafety Announce Partnership to offer SmartConnect Connected Worker IIoT Solution with the IntelieLive Data Analytics Platform
12:01
Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Host the Fortis Energy Exchange – March 21, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 March 2019 12:36:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-19 13:36:08 - 2019-03-19 12:36:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY