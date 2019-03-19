Advisory: Fortis Inc. to Host the Fortis Energy Exchange – March 21, 2019

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis Inc. (“Fortis”) will host the Fortis Energy Exchange in partnership with the Canadian Electricity Association, Edison Electric Institute, Canadian Gas Association, and the American Gas Association in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2019.

The theme of the day is “Driving Energy: Important Perspectives on the Gas and Electric Sectors in North America” and will include dialogue between industry leaders on the most important issues facing the sectors.

The keynote speaker is Thomas Kuhn, President of the Edison Electric Institute. Mr. Kuhn will be sharing his perspective on “Delivering North America’s Energy Future”. As part of the agenda Fortis President and CEO Barry Perry will lead a panel titled “Our Collective Energy Vision” which will include executives from the Canadian Gas Association, Canadian Electricity Association, American Gas Association and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

Event Details:

Thursday, March 21, 2019

7:45 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

One King West Hotel, 1 King Street W, Toronto, Ontario

For a detailed agenda and to learn more, visit www.fortisenergyexchange.com

Media interested in attending are asked to contact Karen McCarthy.

Media Enquiries

Karen McCarthy

Vice President, Communications & Corporate Affairs

Fortis Inc.

709.737.5323

media@fortisinc.com

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with 2018 revenue of C$8.4 billion and total assets of C$53 billion as at December 31, 2018. The Corporation's 8,800 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

