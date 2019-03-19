19/03/2019 17:00:12

AEVEX Aerospace Names Jamon Osborne as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEVEX Aerospace, a full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions company, today announced the appointment of Jamon Osborne to the role of Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. With 24 years of enlisted and commissioned military service, Jamon will leverage his unique combination of strategic vision, influential leadership, operational expertise, and business acumen to execute the company’s business development efforts across its three separate business units – Intelligence Solutions, Flight Operations and Engineering & Technology.

“At AEVEX we maintain a long-term view of our customer relationships and continually strive to establish strong, productive partnerships across the aerospace and intelligence industries,” said Osborne. “It is very exciting to be a part of such a unique, dynamic team focused on providing support to both the U.S. Special Operations community and the broader Department of Defense.”

Prior to AEVEX, Jamon served as the Senior Intelligence Officer for the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command (USASOAC) where he managed the intelligence and security support to an organization composed of 4,200 personnel and 204 specially modified helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial systems. Jamon also supported many other ISR and intelligence efforts with a variety of Special Operations units throughout his military career with 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Special Operations Command – Africa (SOCAF), and U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC).

“The culture we’ve created at AEVEX attracts and retains the very best in the aerospace industry, and Jamon is no exception,” said Dan Talati, Chief Strategy Officer of AEVEX. “His military experience, combined with his knowledge and passion for partnering with our customers to rapidly deliver tailored solutions, makes him a perfect fit for AEVEX. We are lucky to have Jamon on our team.”

Jamon received his U.S. Army commission and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Master of Strategic Security Studies from the National Defense University’s College of International Security Affairs.

About AEVEX Aerospace

AEVEX’s vision is to be the recognized leader in full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions. They take a long-term view of their relationships, partnering with customers to rapidly identify, develop, and deliver tailored solutions for airborne intelligence requirements. Their culture attracts and retains elite talent who thrive in dynamic mission environments. Whether providing flight test support for a new collection aircraft; operating a high-priority deployed unmanned aircraft system; or providing post-mission collection analysis for special operators, AEVEX delivers high-end results to empower their customers for consistent mission success.

AEVEX has offices in Solana Beach, CA, Tysons Corner, VA and Fayetteville, NC. It currently consists of 500 employees across more than a dozen locations around the world.

For more information visit: www.aevex.com

