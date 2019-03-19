19/03/2019 18:34:33

Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas Hosts Educational Board Member Seminars

Dallas, TX, March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Principal Management Group of North Texas (PMG) hosted two educational seminars in Dallas and North Richland Hills, Texas. The seminars were held to help prepare board members make informed decisions on behalf of their homeowners and communities.

The sessions provided more than 54 board members with the resources, skills, and training needed to meet the complex range of demands facing their communities. The most qualified and respected industry professionals shared their knowledge and best practices, including legislative updates, franchise tax information, different types of audits, and specific taxes for associations. Jamie Hahn, with Weathermatic, also discussed how to implement a water management plan and identify opportunities to improve water efficiency and management for each community association. The attendees networked and were provided a complimentary dinner.

“Principal Management Group of North Texas has a longstanding commitment to board education,” stated Mark Southall, PMG president. “We will continue to offer educational seminars for boards to learn essential board member skills, ask questions, and engage with industry professionals who are available to guide them every step of the way. We encourage current and potential board members to attend our free seminars. We would also like to send a special thank you to our expert speakers, Dean A. Riddle, Grant R. Neidenfeuhr, and Chad Robinson with Riddle & Williams P.C., and Jeff Canady with Canady & Canady.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

